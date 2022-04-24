Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Ultra Running Weekend UL

WELL done to West Limerick’s Derek Mackessy who covered approximately 103.7 Miles and 84 laps over 24 hours on the UL ‘Back pitches’ in the Marathon Club Ireland Ultra Running Weekend, UL.

Nenagh-based Paula Wright finished just behind on 83 laps Miles but retired just short of 20 hours. Derek later travelled to Omagh where he covered 140 Miles over 48 hours. Other events included, Full and Half Marathon as well as 6, 12 and 24 hour events.

Aidan Hogan was first across the line in the marathon in a time of 3:26:24 with Ted O’Leary second in 3:45:07 and James Kelly third in 3:53:18. Karen Raine ran her third marathon in a time of 3:56:20.

Parkrun

WELL done to all who took part in the 3 Limerick Parkruns in Newcastle West, Mungret and UL.

Mike Carmody took part in his first event of any description in almost four years in Clarisford. He was first finisher in a time of 17:11. Well done also those who attended the Shelbourne Junior event.

Around the Country and Abroad

Tony Harty (West Limerick) won the Ballybunion 10K in a time of 35:37.

Dymphna Ryan (Dundrum AC) was 4th in a time 16:49 in the prestigious Streets of Kilkenny 5K. Well done to all who ran the Boston Marathon.

Training

Olympian Rosemary Ryan will lead Limerick’s first LGBTI+ Running Group, starting Monday 9th May from 7pm, University of Limerick for more information visit www.eventbrite.ie/ or Gossh Instagram Page

Fixtures

Excitement is building for the first Great Run Limerick Run since 2019 which is now just two weeks away. It features Full Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay Marathon as well as Children’s events on the Saturday before. The Michael ‘Curley’ Cunningham 4 Mile has been announced for Thursday 12th May in Galbally.

The Michal Rejmer 10 Mile takes place on Sunday 15th May from Limerick Racecourse starting at 11am. Entry is E25 from . eventmaster.ie. The County Juvenile Track and Field Championships take place at UL on 22nd May.

20 Years

Joe Chawke won the County 4 Mile Road Championships in a time of 21:32. Ger Mullane was second and Novice Champion for the City side in a time of 22:39 with Tomás Mac Domhnaill third.