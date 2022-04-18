Search

18 Apr 2022

Limerick U20 footballers suffer heavy defeat to Cork in Munster semi-final

Limerick U20 footballers suffer heavy defeat to Cork in Munster semi-final

Limerick's Emmet Rigter and Colin Walsh, of Cork, in action in the Munster U20 football semi-final at Ballyagran on Monday evening Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

John Redington at Ballyagran

18 Apr 2022 9:07 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK U20 footballers' season ended on Monday evening when Cork's two minute blitz at the start of the second half opened up a gap they could never bridge in the first-ever inter-county championship game held in Ballyagran.

In the end, Limerick bowed out of the Munster U20 championship at the semi-final stage at the hands of a slick Cork side on a scoreline of 2-15 to 0-8.

Conceding size and physique to the Rebels in almost every position on the field, the hosts were never given the opportunity to recreate their impressive win over Waterford a week earlier and deny their opponents the possession to feed a full-forward line that provided all but one of their score beforer the subs piled on in the closing minutes.

However, Cork didn't quite have it their own way before the break as Limerick held their shape at the back to keep the score down and struck on the break to keep in touch. In fact, most of winners' scores came in a three minutes spell around the quarter mark before the home pulled back the gap back to two coming up to the break.

Limerick's first attack ended with the free going wide while Conor Hanlon pointed off a mark in Cork's first but the hosts struck back through Darragh Murray's '45' and Emmet Rigter's free to take the lead. Play then slowed down to cautious movement in the middle third before the Rebels found a burst of inspiration as Ryan O'Donovan pointed twice and sent over a free before Darragh O'Mahony sent the kick-out back over the crossbar to make four points inside just three minutes.

Limerick regained their shape at the back but the high Cork line as well as the long delivery into their big men kept up the pressure and the gap moved to four when Hanlon sent over a free.

Coming up to half-time, however, the home side found some speed from their breaks from deep, resulting in frees for Rigter and David O'Shaughnessy to pull Cork's advantage back to 0-6 to 0-4.

Disaster rained on Limerick on the restart. Hanlon struck on 19 seconds, a throw-in resulted from the kick-out which ended with Colin Walsh feeding Hugh Murphy to stroke into the corner of the net and O'Mahony flaked a ground ball from a turnover over the bar as a two point lead stretched to seven within two minutes.

Any chance of a response disappeared when Hanlon was fouled and O'Donoghue dispatched the penalty, leading to a procession that saw O'Donoghue's '45' Hanlon, another O'Donoghue '45', Conor Daly, O'Donoghue and Paddy O'Driscoll find the target. Five minutes from time, Cormac Woulfe shot Limerick's only score from play which was met byO'Donoghue's closing free.

SCORERS: CORK: Ryan O'Donoghue 1-7 (1-0 penalty, 0-2 frees, 0-2 '45's), Conor Hanlon 0-4 (1 mark), Hugh Murphy 1-0, Darragh O'Mahony 0-2, Conor Daly, Paddy O'Driscoll 0-1 each; LIMERICK: Emmet Rigter 0-2 (2 frees), Darragh Murray ('45'), David O'Shaughnessy (free), Cormac Woulfe 0-1 each.

CORK: Callum Dungan (Carrigaline); Jacob O'Driscoll (Valley Rovers), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Dan Peet (Clonakilty); Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), Neil Lordan (Ballinora), Seán Brady (Ballygarvan); Keelan Scannell (Carbery Rangers), Alan Walsh (Kanturk); Richie O'Sullivan (Newcestown), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), Hugh Murphy (Éire Óg); Ryan O'Donovan (Barryroe), Conor Hanlon (Buttevant), Darragh O'Mahony (Ballincollig). SUBS: Adam Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers) for Darragh O'Mahony (44 minutes), Paddy O'Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for Richie O'Sullivan (47 minutes), Conor Daly (Clonakilty) for Hugh Murphy (51 minutes), Eoin Walsh (Clyda Rovers) for Colin Walsh (55 minutes), Fintan Fenner (Castletownbere) for Keelan Scannell (56 minutes).

LIMERICK: Shane O'Connell (Father Caseys); Eoin McGrath (Galbally), Patrick Hollan (Ballylanders), Ruadhán O'Connor (Newcastlewest); Seán Kilbridge (Father Caseys), Aaron Neville (Newcastlewest), Cormac Woulfe (Saint Senan's); Pádraig McMahon (Ballysteen), Darragh Murray (Monaleen); Jamie Baynham (Monagea), Emmett Rigter (Newcastlewest), Conall Ó Duinn (Monaleen); Kyle Mullins (Saint Patrick's), Darragh Bridgeman (Mungret-Saint Paul's), David O'Shaughnessy (Ballysteen). SUBS: Shane O'Donoghue (Ballylanders) for Kyle Mullins (half-time), Zach McCarthy (Galtee Gaels) for Conall Ó Duinn (37 minutes), Conor McGrath (Galtee Gaels) for Pádraig McMahon (39 minutes), Michael Cremins (Newcastlewest) for Seán Kilbridge (47 minutes), Todd Donovan (Newcastlewest) for Darragh Bridgeman (51 minutes).

REFEREE: Niall Quinn (Clare)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media