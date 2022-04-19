Limerick manager John Kiely switches focus to high stakes visit of Waterford

NO matter how successful you are in team sport, there is always that apprehension as a new season approaches. Are the players in the right frame of mind? Have the opposition twigged the secret to our success? Is there a new kid on the block?

John Kiely would have known about such thoughts lurking in the back of his mind as he faced into Limerick's search for a fourth All-Ireland title in five attempts before Sunday's Munster championship opener with Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Like every successful boss, there is an element of paranoia about the preparations, about some stone left unturned, about the unexpected pitfall or the bolt from the blue. Progress is only maintained when it's accompanied by a hunger to go one better no matter how much performance lived up to expectations.

But he allowed a hint of satisfaction to seep through after the eleven-point victory over the Rebels. “A satisfying performance. A huge amount of effort.” Of course, there was still room for improvement. “Only disappointment was the seventeen wides but we'll work on that.”

The bits had fallen into place after a stuttering League campaign that had left some supporters worried whether the team had lost its edge after the most successful run ever in Limerick hurling. But those who'd kept the faith got their answer.

“We did struggle to keep the energy we needed going through the week, every week, during the League. We had a block of work to do to prepare for the championship and so there were times we didn't get the required energy out of the group on the Sunday. But we were never in any doubt about what this group of players are capable of.”

And with that, thoughts are already focused on the next job ahead. Victory for either side in the clash with the other first round winners Waterford ensures progression to the All-Ireland phase and two further ties to find out how much they also want provincial success.

“It's on to Saturday now and we owe the Gaelic Grounds a better performance than we've shown in the last number of weeks. And we're looking forward to that.”

But there were still aspects of the win to look back on. Like the unexpected move of wing-back Kyle Hayes to fill in for injured full-forward Séamus Flanagan.

“Sometimes we have to keep ourselves guessing, never mind the opposition. I suppose it's about getting more balance in the team or putting up a different challenge. It was a difficult challenge for Kyle to play up front after two seasons in the backs. But he made it work, put in the tackles, put in the effort, did the job he was asked to do. Even with just two possessions in the first half, he scored 1-1.”

Or like the other wing-back Diarmaid Byrnes who stayed put but still managed to score six long-range points. “We struggled there in the first ten minutes, took us a bit of time to settle into the game, We needed a steadying hand and Diarmaid provided it with our opening scores.”

There was also the matter of Nickie Quaid's two top-drawer saves just before the break and just after. “They had a massive influence on the game. Cork have always fed off goals. Nickie's two incredible saves robbed them of the energy it would have given them.”

And then it's back to Waterford. “It's going to demand a lot from us. We've been joined at the hip for the past few years.” As well as the continuous self-examination in the pursuit of perfection.

“But the onus is on ourselves to bring the greatest amount of energy we can. Find further improvements. Be more efficient in our shooting. Look back on a few line breaks conceded, a few turnovers. Hopefully today's game will bring on the improved decision-making we showed on the field.”