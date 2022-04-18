Exeter Chiefs' Rob Baxter says Thomond Park is 'fantastic place to play rugby'

Exeter Chiefs' director of rugby Rob Baxter pictured at Thomond Park on Saturday
EXETER Chiefs Director of Rugby Rob Baxter described Thomond Park as a 'fantastic place to play rugby' following Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup last 16 defeat to Munster Rugby.
Although disappointed with the result, Baxter said the Exeter fans and supporters enjoyed coming to Limerick.
More than 21,000 supporters turned out to watch Munster claim a hard fought 26-10 second leg success giving Johann van Graan's charges a 34-23 aggregate win over the Premiership side.
After the game, a gracious Baxter said: “Ah look, I think it’s a fantastic place to play rugby. I think outside of the result, and we’ve lost here twice now, our players and our supporters enjoy coming to the city and they enjoy the games. So from our perspective it’s a great place to play rugby. Obviously from everybody else’s perspective, everything changes.
“Munster are a little like us. Once you win things it’s never good enough to not win them again. I’m feeling that now. We won the Heineken Cup and it never feels good enough to not win it again. The same with Premierships, once you’ve won them it never feels good if you don’t win them again and that’s probably where Munster are.”
Signage along the route of the Limerick Greenway was discussed by councillors in the Newcastle West Municipal District
Limerick City and County Council is looking for five artists, creatives or creative industry partners / Picture: Pexels
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.