Search

17 Apr 2022

Munster Rugby fans facing likely Dublin trip for home Champions Cup quarter-final

Munster Rugby fans facing likely Dublin trip for home Champions Cup quarter-final

Munster head coach Johann van Graan and Keith Earls celebrate after the Heineken Champions Cup, round of 16, second leg win over Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park on Saturday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor, at Thomond Park

17 Apr 2022 10:54 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby will take on holders Toulouse in a home quarter-final in this season's Heineken Champions Cup on the weekend of May 6-8.

Details for the last eight fixture are due to be announced shortly. With Ed Sheeran set to play a series of concerts at Thomond Park at that time, it appears likely that the meeting of Munster Rugby and Toulouse at the Limerick stadium will be switched to an alternative venue.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin looks the most likely venue to stage the heavyweight clash of the two sides in a repeat of their 2021 last 16 clash when Toulouse won at Thomond Park for the first time, scoring a 40-33 success in an action-packed eight-try contest.

Munster secured their place in the last eight stage of this season's Heineken Champions Cup thanks to a hard fought 26-10 second leg victory over Exeter Chiefs before an attendance of 21,133 on Saturday.

The result saw Munster reach the quarter-finals for the 19th time in the province's history on a 34-23 aggregate score.

A late Antoine Dupont try saw Toulouse beat Ulster Rugby by a solitary point on aggregate following a 30-23 win at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday night.

Saturday afternoon's clash at Thomond Park was the first time in four meetings that Munster had scored more than 10 points in a game against Exeter in Europe.

The result also ended Munster's two-game losing run in knock-out home matches in the Heineken Champions Cup.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media