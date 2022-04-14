Fairview Rangers see off Aisling Annacotty to claim Ger Ryan Youth Cup

Ger Ryan Cup Final:

Fairview Rgs 2 Aisling Annacotty A 1

FAIRVIEW Rangers captured the Ger Ryan Youth Cup on Wednesday evening, beating Aisling in an entertaining game that was in question to the final whistle.

Aisling have the edge of Fairview in the League race with a couple of games to play, so Fairview were determined to make their mark on this game and right from the start they rattled the physically stronger Aisling side.

There was some superb skill on display from both sides which augers well for their clubs.

Fairview took the lead on 20 minutes when Marcus Hogan’s in-swinging corner kick was headed home by the determined Calum Murphy.

The roles were reversed minutes later when Fairview tacked on a second goal. Murphy was adjudged to have been fouled in the area and Hogan expertly converted the resultant spot kick.

It was harsh on Aisling defender Ronan Greaney who seemed to get in a good clearance but the officials deemed otherwise.

Aisling began to find their way and before the break pulled one back following a superb move ending with Mike Curran’s exquisite ball heel to Evan Barry in on goal to poke the ball past the advancing Eugene Hurley in the Fairview goal.

The second half was a more pedestrian affair with Fairview defending stoutly and looking dangerous on the break.

Hurley made a couple of excellent saves late on from Richkov Boevi as ‘View held on for another memorable victory.



FAIRVIEW RANGERS: Eugene Hurley; Sean Lynch; Fintan Kelly; Scott Quaide; Sean Rice; Sean Whelan; Josh McCarthy; Marcus Hogan; Calum Murphy; Matt T'Pau; Cian Specht. Subs: Sean Maguire; Mark Ward; Jamie Hannon; Jack Flanagan; Adam Keating; Conor Browne.

AISLING ANNACOTTY 'A': Max Stone; Niall Byrnes; Jack Horan; Ronan Greaney; Richkov Boevi; Gavin Mellerick; Brian McEvoy; Danny O'Donovan; Evan Barry; Mike Curran; Raid Mours. Subs: Conor Finn; David Moloney; Matthew Carroll; Ryan Dipping; Calum Murphy.