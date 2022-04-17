Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions: Dooks Exchange Day – 10th April; 1st John Carroll (5) & Noel Twomey (16) 40pts; 2nd Philip Byrne (13) & James Fogarty (16) 39pts (B9 - 22); 3rd Des O'Donnell (8) & John Maher (8) 39pts (B9 - 20).

Fixtures: Friday 15th April – Medal I Sponsored by Jim O’Flynn (Scratch Cup Qualifier) – Old Courses;

Saturday 16th April – Mens Foursomes – Old Course; Sunday 17th April 2022 Pat Lynch Memorial Easter Sunday Sponsored by the Lynch Family – Old Course.

Ladies Competitions: Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Medal – Saturday 2th April – Old Course; 1st Patricia Barrett (35) 69; 2nd Louise Griffin (20) 73; Gross Emma O’Dricoll (-1) 78 gross; 3rd Georgina Keane (10) 74;

9 hole Competition: 1st Helen Dineen (21) 19 pts.

Ladies Competition: 5th April – Cashen Course; 1st Sighle Henigan (20) 39 Pts; 2nd Anne Marie Healy (24) 33 Pts; 3rd Elaine Molyneaux (19) 32 Pts.

Fixtures: Tuesday 19th April, Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions: Senior Men’s Competition, 7th April, Cashen Course; 1st Michael Tangney (19) 30 +3 33pts B5-10; 2nd Thomas J Quilter (23) 27 +6 33pts B5-9; 3rd Haulie Costello (14) 35 -3 32pts B5-15; Gross Des O’Donnell 23pts; 4th Joseph O’Connor (12) 29 +3 32pts B5-10;

5th Pat Murrihy (30) 25 +6 31pts B5-9; 6th Mike Joyce (29) 22 +9 31pts B5-7

Fixtures: Thursday 14th April; Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course.

Senior Ladies Competitions: Fixtures: Friday 15th April; Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.

BALLYKISTEEN

LADIES: Results: Sunday 10th March – 18 Hole Stableford: Winner Catherine English 37 Pts with 1 Birdie and 7 pars. Runner Up Mairead Quirke 35 Pts. Third Marie Gibson 34 Pts.

Upcoming Fixtures: Tuesday 12th April: 18 Hole Stableford with draw at 10.15am. Sunday 17th April: 18 Hole Stableford with draw at 11.15am.

seniors: Thursday senior (over 50) ladies golf will commence on 21st April with draw for playing partners at 1.30pm. Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm. Sunday 7th May is our Lady Captain’s Away Day to Birr Golf Club.

Golf Ireland 'Get into Golf' Programme: Beginner golf for ladies will start on 26th April. All potential lady golfers are invited to Ballykisteen to take part in this taster programme. For further details please telephone Jill on 087 313 5069.

CASTLETROY

Men’s results: Friday 8th and Saturday 9th April, Tirconnell Cup, kindly sponsored by G.V.M. 64 qualified, best score over the two days was by Padraig Quinn with an excellent 66.

The draw for the match play will be held the night of the auction on 21st April.

gleeson cup foursomes: Sunday's competition was the Gleeson Cup foresomes matchplay qualifer with 16 pairs to qualify. Kindly sponsered by Gleeson Sports.

Don’t have results to hand, but some 73 won't get in so scoring was hot. Next weekends competition is easter singles.

Ladies results: Sunday April 3rd 18 hole singles, 1st M Devaney 36pts, 2nd Alana Fogerty 33pts. Tuesday, 5th April, Phil Morrison fourball. 1st M Clarke & P Loughran 43pts.

2nd M Ingerton & C Brennan 41 pts; 3rd E Guinan & E Cregan 41 pts.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Congrats to Eavan Martin who had a Hole in One on the 11th in the Sunday competition.

Senior mens results: 7th April. Team of 3, 1st N Parks , J Real, S Keogh, 39pts, 2nd G Lowe, P Fitzgerald, B Madden 38pts.

CHARLEVILLE

RESULTS: Tuesday Singles 5th April; 1st Peter Butler (23) 34 Pts

Mens Seniors: 6th April – 39 Played; 1st Jim Curtin, Sean O’Connor & Ger Madigan – 98Pts; 2nd Tom Treacy, Martin MCDonnell & Tony Connolly- 94 Pts

JB CARR SQUAD: Best of luck to the J.B. Carr squad against Foto Island on Wednesday 13th April.

Winter League Results: Sunday 10th April; Cup Semi Finals; Jim Brennan 3 Paul Hackett 2; Dermot Fenton 3 Tom Heffernan 2; Shield Semi Finals: Paul O Shea 3 Henry Dore 2; W. Molyneaux 3.5 Jim Harmon 1.5

Finals: Sunday April 24th; Cup: 1.30pm Jim Brennan vs. Dermot Fenton; Shield: 2.15pm Willie Molyneaux vs. Paul O’Shea

Matchplay T&C’s: The match play for the winter league will be 5 singles matches. Captains to decide order of play for their own team which is matched up versus opposing captains lineup.

LADIES RESULTS: Y.A.H. Monday 4th April; Best Card; Linda Curtin (34) 26 Pts.

SINGLE STABLEFORD: Thursday, April 7: 1st Linda Curtin (34) 35 pts. c/b; 2nd Betty Coughlan (28) 35 pts.

DROMOLAND

Results: The following are the results of the Men’s 18 Hole Strokeplay for Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th April. Results of the April 18 Hole Strokeplay: 1st John Canny 67; 2nd David O'Brien 68; 3rd Eanna McMahon 69; Gross Cathal Ruane 73; High Handicap Shane Ryan 69.

ladies: The following are the results of the Ladies 18 Hole Stableford & Ladies 9 hole Stableford: 9 Hole Stableford Standalone 6th April: 1st Catherine Quinn 17 pts

easter egg competition: 18 Hole Stableford Easter Egg Competition 10th April; 1st Siobhan Doohan 39 pts; 2nd Geraldine Ryan 38 pts; 3rd Joan Ryan 38 pts

nine hole stableford: 9 Hole Stableford for weekend 10 April. 1st Siobhan Fitzpatrick 20 pts.

NEWCASTLE WEST

SENIORS GOLF: Results: Monday, Aril 4 – 1st John Geogheghan & Neily Duggan, 2nd Dave Madigan & Bill Downes.

Results: Monday, April 11 – Results not in.

Fixtures: Next week – Tuesday, April 19 – 14 hole scramble. Draw at 10 am, last draw 10.30 am (Please note change of day and times)

TIPPERARY

LADIES: Results Wednesday, April 6th - sponsored by Home Instead: 18 Hole Waltz; Winners: Margaret Keyes, Renagh Murphy, Joanne Collins - 64 pts; Runner up: Mary Crowe, Ann Power, Mary Walsh - 60 pts on back 6 from; 3rd: Jo Kinehan, Deirdre Hayes, Mary O'Meara.

9 Hole Waltz: Winners: Noreen Crosse, Nuala O'Sullivan, Mary Ryan Kilf

Results: Sunday, April 17th - sponsored by Home Instead; Winner: Joanne Collins (22) - 39 pts; Runner Up: Ann English (20) - 33 pts

EVENTS: Our upcoming events for this week are as follows: Wednesday, 13th April - 18 hole Stableford Competition sponsored by Kirbys Chemist. Sunday 17th - 18 hole Stableford Club Day - Easter Sunday; Monday 18th - Open Mixed Team of 3 - entry in the Pro Shop.

Don't forget our current monthly competition is the Coronation Foursomes and will continue to run until the 23rd of April. The list for the Club Mixed Competition sponsored by Aileen and Conor Carroll is on the notice board in the bar. Closing date for this is the 30th of April.

good luck: We would like to wish the very best of luck to our Junior member Donnacha Cleary, who is representing Ireland in the U16 competition which is being played in Pyle and Kenfig in Wales next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.