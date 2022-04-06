In Pictures: Munster Rugby fans at URC fixture with Leinster at Thomond Park

MUNSTER Rugby suffered a disappointing United Rugby Championship derby defeat to Leinster at Thomond Park on Saturday night, despite the urgings of their passionate red army of supporters.
It is the first time in 84 years that Munster has lost three successive home games against Leinster at Thomond Park.
Munster now switch their focus to Saturday's mammoth Heineken Champions Cup last 16 first leg clash with Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park, 5.30pm, live on BT Sport.
The photographer on duty for the Limerick Leader at Thomond Park last Saturday was Kieran Ryan-Benson.
