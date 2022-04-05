Search

05 Apr 2022

Limerick's Pike Rovers handed home draw in FAI Senior Cup

Limerick's Pike Rovers handed home draw in FAI Senior Cup

The preliminary round draw for the 2022 Extra.ie FAI Senior Cup has been made

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

05 Apr 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

FAI Junior Cup semi-finalists Pike Rovers have also qualified for the preliminary round of the 2022 Extra.ie FAI Senior Cup.

Pike have been drawn at home to Everton AFC in Tuesday's draw which took place at FAI HQ.

The preliminary round draw saw seven teams receive a bye to the Extra.ie FAI Cup first round whilst 12 teams were drawn into six fixtures to be played the weekending Sunday, April 24.

Elsewhere in the draw, Bluebell United have been handed a home tie against Munster Senior League side Rockmount, whilst Carrigaline United will travel to Killester Donnycarney. 

The preliminary round draw also saw seven teams receive a bye to the Extra.ie FAI Cup first round whilst 12 teams were drawn into six fixtures to be played the weekending Sunday, April 24.

The seven teams to receive a bye were Maynooth University Town, Bonagee United, Oliver Bond Celtic, Cockhill Celtic, Bangor GGFC, Malahide United & Lucan United, who will all be in the Extra.ie FAI Cup first round. 

Extra.ie FAI Cup - Preliminary Round Draw:

Usher Celtic v St. Francis FC
Bluebell United v Rockmount AFC
Villa FC v Inchicore Athletic 
Killester Donnycarney v Carrigaline United 
Liffey Wanderers v Salthill Devon 
Pike Rovers v Everton AFC

Byes: Bangor GGFC, Bonagee United, Cockhill United, Lucan United, Malahide United AFC, Maynooth University Town, Oliver Bond Celtic.

