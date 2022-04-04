Patrickswell trainer Michael Hourigan scores Fairyhouse win with exciting Dorans Weir

BALLINGARRY jockey Billy Lee was among those who got off the mark for the new Flat season in its opening week when partnering the Paddy Twomey-trained Rossacarberry to take the eight-furlong maiden in terrific style at Dundalk on Friday evening.

The 11/10 favourite raced away from his rivals with over a furlong to run and had all of four and a quarter lengths to spare over the Johnny Murtagh-trained Maristella to give Twomey his first winner with his first runner of the term.

Lee also won the five-furlong handicap at Cork on Sunday on the Cian McAuliffe-owned Drombeg Banner. The well-backed Ken Condon-trained 3/1 favourite made almost all the running to beat Fozzy Stack’s Red Lacewing by a length.

Arguably the most impressive winner at Leopardstown on Saturday was the Chris Hayes-ridden Homeless Songs which found her winning form once again in the Ballylinch Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial Stakes.

Trained for Moyglare Stud by Dermot Weld, the 6/1 chance under a confident ride from Shanagolden jockey Hayes, quickened up in terrific style to challenge over a furlong out and she led well inside the final furlong to beat Joseph O'Brien’s front-runner Agartha by a length.

Weld said, “I would say Newmarket is a strong possibility. I’d be very hopeful that she would be able to carry that form over to the mile. We’ll see how she comes out of the race and then decide where we go next. We just wanted to see how we got on here today and I thought her performance was very professional. It was a very good renewal, the standard of the fillies in the race was very high and Chris said she just took a blow going to the line.”

Old allies, Patrickswell trainer Michael Hourigan, and owner Tom Doran were winners again with Dorans Weir which landed the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares INH Flat Race at Fairyhouse on Sunday. The six-year-old put up another fine performance as she saw off the Willie Mullins-trained Pink In The Park to win by a length and a quarter under Eoin O'Brien and the Punchestown festival now beckons for the 9/2 winner.

Hourigan said, “She’s a dream and I’m lucky to have her. I’m 60 years at it now and I’ll be 75 at Christmas. She’s the one that will keep me going for another few years. We’ll look at Punchestown now, we’ll go for the Grade 3 mares’ bumper.”

Upcoming Fixtures:

Leopardstown – Wednesday, April 6 (First Race 2.30pm)

Limerick – Thursday, April 7 (First Race 1.55pm)

Gowran Park – Thursday, April 7 (First Race 4.30pm)

Ballinrobe – Friday, April 8 (First Race 4.30pm)

Dundalk – Friday, April 8 (First Race 5.20pm)

Curragh – Sunday, April 10 (First Race 1.20pm)

Tramore – Sunday, April 10 (First Race 2.15pm)