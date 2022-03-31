Search

31 Mar 2022

Limerick primed for Allianz Football League final clash with Louth

Limerick players celebrate their promotion to Division 2 of the Allianz League Pic: Keith Wiseman

31 Mar 2022 9:30 PM

LIMERICK senior footballers, who have already secured promotion to Division 2 of the Allianz Football League for next year will face Louth in the Division 3 League Final at Croke Park this Saturday afternoon. (4.45pm TG4)

Billy Lee's Limerick side secured their place in Division 2 for next season, thanks to victory over Fermanagh in their final group game at the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday last.

Louth are one of just two sides to defeat Limerick in the seven game league campaign. The sides met on February 20 in UL when Mickey Harte's side were 1-14 to 1-12 winners.

Next Saturday will be the first time in Croke Park for Limerick football since the 2013 Division Four league final when the Shannonsiders were 0-16 to 0-11 winners over Offaly. Limerick were managed by current coach Maurice Horan and current joint-captains Donal O'Sullivan and Iain Corbett are the only survivors from that starting team.

“It’s a great occasion for the lads to play on the hallowed turf of Croke Park and we will enjoy it and it’s another game for us and we will look forward to it when we take on Louth,” said Billy Lee.

Limerick's victory over Fermanagh which ensured promotion into Division Two next season – Limerick’s first time outside the bottom two divisions since 2007. Promotion means that Limerick will face quality opposition next Spring with Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Derry, Cork, Clare and Louth all opponents for the men in green.

“We will worry about that again! We have Louth next week and then we will focus on Clare and see what the Summer brings,” said Lee of the 2023 league group and with one eye on the April 30 Munster SFC quarter final against The Banner.

Limerick's game with Louth at GAA HQ is the second fixture on a double header which also sees Tipp face Cavan in the Division 4 final.

