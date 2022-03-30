Search

30 Mar 2022

Flanker Chris Cloete to swap Munster Rugby for Premiership this summer

Flanker Chris Cloete to swap Munster Rugby for Premiership this summer

Munster Rugby flanker Chris Cloete will depart the province this summer

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

30 Mar 2022 11:55 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

FLANKER Chris Cloete is swapping Munster Rugby for Premiership side Bath Rugby for the 2022/23 season.

South African-born Cloete will join Munster's departing head coach Johann van Graan at Bath next season.

Openside flanker Cloete had a significant impact at Munster for the past five seasons.

Cloete, 31, played for Southern Kings, Western Province and the Pumas in South Africa before moving to Ireland, where he won the Pro 14 Turnover King award in 2020/21.

He said: “To play in the Premiership has always been a clear ambition, and I look forward to making a significant contribution as Bath move towards the top of the league.

"It is a fantastic club with great history, and the supporters deserve nothing less than a winning team."

Tarquin McDonald, Chief Executive, said: “Chris will bring a new dimension to an impressive group of back row forwards, as we maintain our primary recruitment focus of adding power to the pack for next season. Negotiations with second row forwards are continuing.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media