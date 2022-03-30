Flanker Chris Cloete to swap Munster Rugby for Premiership this summer

Munster Rugby flanker Chris Cloete will depart the province this summer
FLANKER Chris Cloete is swapping Munster Rugby for Premiership side Bath Rugby for the 2022/23 season.
South African-born Cloete will join Munster's departing head coach Johann van Graan at Bath next season.
Openside flanker Cloete had a significant impact at Munster for the past five seasons.
Cloete, 31, played for Southern Kings, Western Province and the Pumas in South Africa before moving to Ireland, where he won the Pro 14 Turnover King award in 2020/21.
He said: “To play in the Premiership has always been a clear ambition, and I look forward to making a significant contribution as Bath move towards the top of the league.
"It is a fantastic club with great history, and the supporters deserve nothing less than a winning team."
Tarquin McDonald, Chief Executive, said: “Chris will bring a new dimension to an impressive group of back row forwards, as we maintain our primary recruitment focus of adding power to the pack for next season. Negotiations with second row forwards are continuing.”
