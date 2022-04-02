Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions: Men’s Singles Sponsored by Murphy’s New Homes –Sunday 27th March; Old Course; 1st James O’Callaghan (2) 41pts; 2nd Michael Burke (19) 39pts (B9-21); 3rd David Malone (25) 39pts; Best Gross Ed Stack (-1) 33pts;

Fixtures: Sunday 3rd April; Sean Walsh Memorial Sponsored by Ballybunion News.

Ladies Competitions: Ladies Competition – 22th March, Old Course; 1st Patsy Gleeson (26) 35Pts; 2nd Jean Liston (31) 29Pts (Bk 9-11); 3rd Sighle Henigan (19) 29Pts (Bk 9-7); 4th Martina Rohan (37) 28Pts (Bk 9-11).

Ladies Singles: Sponsored by Christy Walsh The Well Bar Listowel – 26th March, Old Course; 1st Caroline Griffin (45) 43 Pts; 2nd Eileen Kenny Ryan (14) 36 Pts (Bk 9 19); Best Gross Mary Sheehy (3) 26 Gross Pts; 3rd Teresa Cronin (20) 36 Pts (Bk 9 16);

Fixtures: Saturday 2nd April, Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Medal 1 – Old Course; Tuesday 29th March Ladies Competition – Old Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions: Senior Men’s Competition – 15th March Old Course; 1st. John Nash (26) 35+3 38pts; 2nd. Patrick Snr Carmody (40) 40-4 36pts B5-12; 3rd. Tommy Gleeson (23) 34+2 36pts B5-11; Gross. John Keating 28pts;

Senior Ladies Competitions: Senior Ladies Competition Friday 25th March, Cashen Course

1st Mary B O’Sullivan (27) 18pts Bk 6 13pts; 2nd Nuala Lynch (19) 18pts Bk 6 12pts; 3rd Loyola O’Sullivan (17) 18pts Bk 6 10pts.

BALLYKISTEEN

LADIES: A very successful Captains’ Drive-In, followed by a 9-Hole scramble took place on Sunday 27th March. The proceeds of the day which included a raffle were donated to The Red Cross Appeal for Ukraine and amounted to €1,500.00 for which many thanks are extended to all members and visitors.

Results: Sunday 20th March – 12 Hole Stableford: Winner Anne O’Connor 26 Pts with 3 pars. Runner Up Olive Quinlan 25 Pts. Third Jane O’Dwyer 24 Pts.

Upcoming Fixtures: Tuesday morning golf continues with tee times booked for ladies from 10.30am. Sunday golf is also offered from 17th April. This is 18 holes with draw for playing partners at 11.15am. Thursday senior (over 50) ladies golf will commence on 21st April with draw for playing partners at 1.30pm. Monday scramble commencing shortly. Sunday 7th May is our Lady Captain’s Away Day to Birr Golf Club. Further details to follow.

Golf Ireland 'Get into Golf' Programme:

Beginner golf for ladies will start on 26th April. For further details please telephone Jill on 087 313 5069. Sunday 7th May is our Lady Captain’s Away Day to Birr Golf Club.

BALLYNEETY

Mens results: Team of 2 scramble; 1st Gary Kelly& Dermot Whelan 50 points; 2nd Cian Delaney &Jason Travis 49 points; Gross Prize Frank Sarsfield , James Quinn; 3rd Neil Kiely & Johnny Fitzgerald 48 points; 4th Ken Doyle & John O'Sullivan 47 points.

Ladies: 12 holes re entry; 1st Helen Stewart 25 points; 2nd Siobhan Cronin 24 points; 3rd Threasa O'Donohue 24 points.

Seniors: Champagne Scramble: 1st John Ryan Fergus McCarthy Joe Teefy& Michael O'Connell 52.8; 2nd John Malone Mike Jones Martin O'Connor & Eddi Sheehan 51.2; 3rd Joe Grimes Mossy Wrenn Brendan Joyce & James Leonard 50.6; Team of 3 Ray Daly Tom Carroll Vincent Mc Elligott 51.5.

Winter league final: Sponsored by Tony Connolly menswear on this Sunday 3rd April. Check with the office your tee time. Best of luck to All finalists

Fundraiser Split the pot: Michael Grimes wins € 120; Table Quiz will be held Thursday 28th April at 8pm.

CASTLETROY

Men’s results: Saturday/Sunday 26th &27th March. Holmpatrick Cup kindly sponsored by Diageo Ireland. 1st M Lucey & G Ryan 49pts; 2nd C Murphy, D Stephens 47pts; 3rd K Stritch & C O'Brien 46 pts, 4th K Moroney, O Dwyer 45 pts.

Senior men’s: 16-hole 3 ball , 1st E Storan, P Colman Kennedy, 47 pts; 2nd N Parks, PJ Fitzgerald, S Keogh, 46 pts; 3rd N Parks, J O'Connor, S Keogh 46pts.

Ladies’ results: Grandard Cup, 1st K Argue, & N McNamara 42 pts, 2nd M Ryan & S Barry 42 pts.

Ladies: 22nd March, 14 hole Singles, 1st P Sheehan, 32, 2nd M Punch 32. 3rd B Grant 31; 4th E Storan 31; 5th F Clohessy 36.

Mens fixtures: Saturday, Sunday, Quin Cup/Nursery Cup.

NEWCASTLE WEST

SENIORS GOLF: Results: Monday, March 28 – 1st Tom Twomey & Denis O’ Sullivan, 2nd Tim Roche & Denis Noonan.

Fixtures: Next week, April 4 – AGM at 9.30am, 9 hole competition followed by dinner at 2pm approx.

CHARLEVILLE

RESULTS: Mens Seniors Wednesday, 23rd March, 53 Played; 1st John Roche, Tom Collins & John O’Brien – 76 pts; 2nd Johnny Neenan, Michael Casey & Tony Connolly – 70 pts C/B; 3rd Joachim Stokes, Tim Dennehy & Dan Lordan 70 Pts – 12 (holes).

Ladies Results: Saturday/Sunday 19th/20th March; Best Lady – Betty Coughlan 38 LAdies 12 Hole

Singles Stableford: Thursday 24th March; 1st Sheila Clifford (17) 26 Pts c/b; 2nd Eileen Fleming (16) 26pts; 3rd Valerie O’Keeffe (11) 25pts

