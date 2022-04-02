Munster Rugby host Leinster in crucial URC derby at Thomond Park

MUNSTER Rugby face a crucial interprovincial derby fixture with Leinster in the United Rugby Championship at Thomond Park tonight Saturday, 7pm.

Third-placed Munster, fresh from their 51-22 bonus point win over Benetton Rugby at Musgrave Park on Friday night, now have four games remaining in their URC regular season.

Saturday evening's game is the first of two meetings Munster will have with Leinster as the Irish rivalsalso go head-to-head at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, May 21. In between, Munster travel to Belfast to face Ulster on Friday, April 22 and also take on Cardiff at Musgrave Park on Friday, April 29. Munster will also take on Exeter Chiefs in their two-leg last 16 Heineken Champions Cup clash in April.

Munster will be looking to improve on their poor record against Leinster in recent times when the Irish provinces go head-to-head in Limerick this Saturday.

Munster did end their six-game losing run against Leinster when securing a 27-3 victory over their provincial rivals in their inaugural Guinness Rainbow Cup fixture at the RDS last April.

It was Munster's first win over their interprovincial rivals since December 2108.

Tonight's game will be refereed by English official Christophe Ridley who will be taking charge of his first URC fixture.

Ridley will becomes the 16th Englishman to referee a United Rugby Championship match and the first since JP Doyle took charge of the Benetton v Zebre game in April 2018.

Munster’s two game losing run in the United Rugby Championship ended with their 51-22 eclipsing of Benetton in Cork on Friday last.