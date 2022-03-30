Search

30 Mar 2022

Rugby community saddened at passing of popular Limerick man Don Reddan

Rugby community saddened at passing of popular Limerick man Don Reddan

The late Don Reddan

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

30 Mar 2022 9:18 AM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

TRIBUTES have been pouring in following the sad news of the passing of well-known and hugely popular Limerick rugby figure Don Reddan.

Don Reddan, of Ballycummin, and late of Don Reddan Insurances Limited, passed away on Tuesday.

Paying tribute, Old Crescent RFC said the rugby community was deeply saddened at the passing of Don Reddan, a former Captain, President and Trustee of the Club. 

Don was Captain of Old Crescent RFC for two seasons,1965-66 and 1966-67, and was President of the Club in the 1996-97 season. He also played interprovincial rugby with Connacht and with Munster.

In their tribute, Old Crescent RFC said the Reddan family are an integral part of Old Crescent folklore. In addition to Don’s involvement, his late brother Brian was Captain of the Club in 1971-72, and his son Diarmuid was Captain in 1995-96. 

"His sons, Alan and Eoin, also played with Old Crescent before going on to have illustrious careers at interprovincial and international level.  His late brother Michael was also a highly regarded rugby referee and administrator.

Don Reddan played his schools rugby with Crescent College SJ and he devoted his considerable energies to the successful development of rugby in Crescent College Comprehensive SJ.

Speaking on behalf of Old Crescent RFC, Paul Donnellan, Club President, said “Don Reddan was a revered member of our Club and he contributed enormously as a player, coach and administrator, to the success of our Club over the years. 

"He will be sadly missed by all in Old Crescent RFC. We extend our deepest sympathies to his sons, and to his brother and sister, Pat and Joan, and the wider Reddan family."

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam. Funeral details below:

https://rip.ie/death-notice/ don-daniel-reddan-limerick- city-limerick/490977

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media