29 Mar 2022

Match referee confirmed for Munster Rugby's clash with Leinster

Munster's Calvin Nash is tackled by Tommy O'Brien, right, and Rory O'Loughlin of Leinster, during last season's Rainbow Cup fixture at the RDS

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

29 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE match referee for Munster Rugby's big United Rugby Championship interprovincial derby meeting with Leinster at Thomond Park, 7pm, has been confirmed.

The game will be refereed by English official Christophe Ridley who will be taking charge of his first URC fixture.

Ridley will becomes the 16th Englishman to referee a United Rugby Championship match and the first since JP Doyle took charge of the Benetton v Zebre game in April 2018.

Munster’s two game losing run in the United Rugby Championship ended with their 51-22 eclipsing of Benetton in Cork on Friday.

Munster won 27-3 the last time the two Irish provincial rivals met at the RDS Arena in the Rainbow Cup last April, but they have not achieved successive wins over the Leinstermen since 2014.

Leinster have won on three of their last four visits to Thomond Park.

Saturday's game is live on RTE2.

