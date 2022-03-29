Match referee confirmed for Munster Rugby's clash with Leinster

Munster's Calvin Nash is tackled by Tommy O'Brien, right, and Rory O'Loughlin of Leinster, during last season's Rainbow Cup fixture at the RDS
THE match referee for Munster Rugby's big United Rugby Championship interprovincial derby meeting with Leinster at Thomond Park, 7pm, has been confirmed.
The game will be refereed by English official Christophe Ridley who will be taking charge of his first URC fixture.
Ridley will becomes the 16th Englishman to referee a United Rugby Championship match and the first since JP Doyle took charge of the Benetton v Zebre game in April 2018.
Munster’s two game losing run in the United Rugby Championship ended with their 51-22 eclipsing of Benetton in Cork on Friday.
Munster won 27-3 the last time the two Irish provincial rivals met at the RDS Arena in the Rainbow Cup last April, but they have not achieved successive wins over the Leinstermen since 2014.
Leinster have won on three of their last four visits to Thomond Park.
Saturday's game is live on RTE2.
This property at Askeaton is among those which will transfer into the ownership of Limerick City and County Council
Mayor of Limerick City and County Council, Daniel Butler and Lisa Daly, Chairperson of Limerick Pride pictured at the new crossing PIC: Keith Wiseman
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.