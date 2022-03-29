Search

29 Mar 2022

Damian de Allende confirms decision to leave Munster Rugby

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

29 Mar 2022

MUNSTER Rugby's South African World Cup winning centre Damian de Allende has confirmed his decision to leave the province at the end of the season.

Thirty year-old De Allende has made 31 appearances for Munster since joining the province in the summer of 2020.

De Allende confirmed this Tuesday that he will depart Munster after two seasons this summer. He also confirmed that he will not be playing rugby in Europe this season, but isn't in a position yet to confirm where he will play in 2022/2023.

There has been speculation linking De Allende with a possible move to Japan next season.

De Allende joined Munster from the Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan after playing a leading role in South Africa’s 2019 World Cup winning campaign.

Starting six of his seven appearances at the 2019 World Cup, he scored important tries in the knock-out wins over Japan and Wales.

When asked about his playing plans for next season, De Allende said this Tuesday: “I'm not staying (at Munster Rugby), but it hasn't been confirmed where I'm going. 

“I'm not staying in Europe, so I'm definitely not going to Bath, I haven't spoken to anyone at Bath.

“I will not be staying in Europe as of the end of the season, which is unfortunate, but I'm looking forward to ending the season on a high… I really want to leave Munster with great memories I've made already, but some silverware as well.” 

