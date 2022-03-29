12th annual CLUB Limerick Golf event is launched

THE launch of the 12th Annual CLUB Limerick Golf event took place recently at Castletroy Golf Club.

At the launch Sean Scanlan, Chairperson CLUB Limerick, and thanked a number of people who help make the event happen. Sean Scanlon said: “Frank Hogan Skoda & their team for their sponsorship and support for this event also to Castletroy Golf Club for their cooperation and use of their facilities for our two day Golf event.”

Sean also went on to thank all corporate and business supporters and encouraged to book a slot on time as it will be a busy schedule at Castletroy Golf Course.

The 12th Annual CLUB Limerick Golf Event takes place at Castletroy Golf Club on Thursday and Friday, May 12 and 13. The funds raised from this now well established fundraiser go to preparing all Limerick teams to compete at the highest level and also enabling the Limerick County Board to embark on Capital Projects providing facilities for future generations to enjoy.

Participating and performing at highest level brings substantial financial expense. One of the key fundraising initiatives in financially supporting Limerick teams has been the annual Club Limerick Golf Classic.

Also, attending the launch were members of the Castletroy Golf Club, including Paul Micks, Captain and Pat Quinlan, Chairperson, who thanked CLUB Limerick for choosing to continue to stage the two day event at their course.

Together with Ron Hogan, of Frank Hogan Skoda, who has noted they are honoured to be associated with the event and wished all involved every success.

The 18 Hold Stableford Competition is open to Ladies and Gents Team with mixed teams also welcome. On both dates of the event Golf Club manufacturers Callaway & Taylormade will have a presence with a special Longest Drive Competition on the 17th Fairway where golfers can try out the latest Driver technology.

Limerick GAA thanked everyone for their support and a reminder to get booking your tee time by contacting Sean Scanlan scanlansean1@gmail.com and avoid disappointment for what promises to be two great days for golfers.