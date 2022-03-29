Munster Rugby issues squad update ahead of crunch Leinster clash in Limerick

THE Munster Rugby squad is stepping up preparations at the High Performance Centre in UL ahead of Saturday’s URC interprovincial derby against Leinster at Thomond Park (7pm).

Tadhg Beirne, Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, Dave Kilcoyne, Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony have all rejoined the squad after their Six Nations involvement with Ireland.

Munster Rugby report that on the injury front, Keith Earls (thigh), Thomas Ahern (thigh) and Roman Salanoa (ankle) return to training this week after recovering from their respective injuries.

Andrew Conway is rehabilitating a knee injury sustained during the Six Nations and will continue under the care of the medical department for the short to medium term.

The availability of Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, Simon Zebo and Mike Haley for Saturday night at Thomond Park will be determined later in the week.

Tadhg Beirne sustained a low-grade thigh injury versus Scotland and is rehabilitating with the medical department.

Jean Kleyn was removed as a precaution before the Benetton match on Friday with a leg strain and he will undergo a scan today.

Simon Zebo departed for a HIA on Friday night and will undergo the return to play protocols this week.

Mike Haley (knee) has progressed well with his initial rehabilitation.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy trio Tony Butler, Patrick Campbell and Ethan Coughlan have returned to the HPC after helping the Ireland U20s to a Grand Slam title.

There were 10 Munster players in AIL action for their clubs at the weekend.

Eoin O’Connor, who started in the back row, and Conor Phillips were in action for Young Munster as they were beaten 18-12 by Terenure College.

Liam Coombes touched down for Garryowen from outside centre in their 33-27 defeat away to UCD with Academy duo Mark Donnelly and Cian Hurley also starting the clash.

Jack Crowley, Alex McHenry and Seán French all started for Cork Constitution in their 24-12 loss to Clontarf at Temple Hill.

Aran Hehir, who joined the province last month on a short-term contract as scrum-half cover, was a try-scorer for Shannon in their 29-20 win over City of Armagh in 1B with Declan Moore also featuring

Continuing to rehab: RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (ankle), Liam O’Connor (knee), James French (knee).