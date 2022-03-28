In Pictures: Limerick celebrate promotion to Division 2 of Allianz Football League

THE Limerick senior footballers are Croke Park bound on Saturday next for their Allianz League final.
Limerick and Louth meet in the Division Three decider next Saturday April 2 and GAA officials have confirmed the match for Croke Park at 4.45. The game will be live on TG4 television.
Limerick secured their promotion to Division 2 after defeating Fermanagh at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in their final group fixture on Sunday.
Next Saturday's Limerick-Louth Division 3 league final will be a double-header in GAA Headquarters with the Division Four final between Tipperary and Cavan at 2.30.
In a triple-header of live TV action - the Division One hurling final between Cork and Waterford is in Thurles at 7.15 on Saturday.
