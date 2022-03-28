Search

28 Mar 2022

Moyross jockey Wesley Joyce among Limerick winners on the track

Moyross jockey Wesley Joyce among Limerick winners on the track

Sweet Will and Limerick jockey Conor McNamara jump the final flight to win for Gavin Cromwell at Cork on Thursday Picture: David Keane/Racing Post

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

28 Mar 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

TRAINER Andrew McNamara added to his all-weather tally when the Wesley Joyce-ridden Very Excellent landed the 10-furlong handicap in the colours of owner Andrew Heffernan at Dundalk on Wednesday.

The 9/2 joint-favourite led before the straight under highly rated Moyross jockey Joyce and held off the late run of the Terence O'Brien-trained Crescent Lake to score by half a length.

Limerick-born, Co Meath-based McNamara had also been a winner at Clonmel on the previous afternoon where he combined with conditional jockey Peterjon Carberry to land the claiming hurdle with Scarpeta at odds of 15/2.

The winner carried the colours of the I’m A Game Changer Syndicate. Chris Hayes rode his fifth winner of 2022 when partnering the Luke Comer-trained Dammit to a narrow success in the 12-furlong handicap. The 17/2 shot came from off the pace to beat the Hilary McLoughlin-trained Evening Verse by a neck.

Shanagolden jockey Chris Hayes and Dermot Weld didn’t have to wait long for their first winner of the new Flat season as Radiyka took the opening near six-furlong maiden at Naas on Sunday. The 3/1 chance, in the colours of HH Aga Khan, raced up with the pace and looked a bright prospect as she beat James Barrett’s Furnace Creek by a length.

Limerick man Flan Costello’s Masterstonemason was back in the winners’ enclosure for the first time since September 2017 when taking the opportunity handicap hurdle at Limerick on Sunday. Ridden by County Kildare conditional rider Charlie O’Dwyer, the 25/1 chance got up in the final strides to beat the Ross O'Sullivan-trained Gotthenod by a neck.

Flan Costello junior said, “It is amazing for the old man, he loves the sport and this is his thing. We are riding out 14, it is a small family operation and we have a few nice horses at home at the moment. his is fantastic and was five years coming!”

Cheltenham Festival winner Mark McDonagh maintained his fine run of success when partnering the Sean O'Brien-trained Nell’s Well to a cosy success in the three-mile handicap hurdle. The Cratloe conditional rider had the 9/2 chance in front before the final hurdle to beat the Denis Hogan-trained Wild Hunt by a length and a quarter in the colours of owner Patrick Casey. It was his third win on the mare.

McDonagh’s fellow Cheltenham hero Gavin Cromwell teamed up Conor McNamara to take the two and a half-mile handicap hurdle with Sweet Will. The five-year-old races for the Out Of Bounds Syndicate and got the better of the Tom Nagle-trained Four Horsemen by half a length at odds of 13/2.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Navan – Tuesday, March 29 (First Race 2.15pm)

Naas – Thursday, March 31 (First Race 2.30pm)

Dundalk – Friday, April 1 (First Race 5.20pm)

Wexford – Friday, April 1 (First Race 4.30pm)

Leopardstown – Saturday, April 2 (First Race 2pm)

Cork – Sunday, April 3 (First Race 2.05pm)

Fairyhouse – Sunday, April 3 (First Race 1.45pm)

