In Pictures: Limerick's Crescent College in Kate Russell All-Ireland hockey action

CRESCENT College Comprehensive's All-Ireland Kate Russell Cup campaign began with a 2-0 defeat to Salerno from Galway who were also hosting this year's tournament in the NUIG grounds in Dangan, Galway.

Although Munster champions Crescent started well in Thursday's opening fixture and created some early chances, Salerno gained the upper hand towards the end of the first quarter. The tournament hosts were soon rewarded with the opening goal early in the second quarter when Ciara Dunne shot high to the roof of the Crescent net.

Crescent reacted well to going behind and saw shots from Anna Campbell, Amy Connolly and Sarah Fitzgerald saved by Grace Kavanagh in the Salerno goals.

Although Crescent were in the ascendancy, Salerno always possessed a scoring threat and that threat was realised when late in the third quarter Ailbhe Foley flicked a rebound over a diving Trixie Pearce and her retreating defenders

Crescent dominated the fourth quarter but the Dooradoyle side could not find the goal to put pressure on Salerno who were deserved winners on the day.

Crescent’s second game a 1-0 defeat against Methodist College, Belfast proved a frustrating experience for the Limerick girls as they dominated the game but could not find the net.

Ireland’s U18 goalkeeper Enya Darby pulled off a string of saves including a marvellous double save from Ciara Brennan and Amy Connolly to deny Crescent. Methody scored late in the first half when they turned the ball over in midfield and quickly transferred ball to Sasha Tindall who beat Faye Luby at the second attempt.

Crescent continued to dominate and saw Amy Connolly hit the post and Aoibheann Collins and Sarah Fitzgerald both have shots saved by the impressive Darby in Methody’s goal.

Crescent’s chances of success in this years Kate Russell are effectively over and only an unlikely set of results would see them lift the title. Two victories today, Friday against Kilkenny College and Holy Child, Killiney is the minimum requirement.

The Crescent team manager is Miriam O'Callaghan. The coach is Cathal Duggan, with assistant-coach: Gary Kirby, while Sean O'Callaghan is another member of the backroom team.

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPEHENSIVE PANEL: Trixie Pearce, Ingrid Cussen, Jodie Keane, Maria Campbell, Amy Connolly, Aoibheann Collins, Bronagh Byrne, Holly Doupe, Jane Moore, Eimear Cowhey, Sarah Fitzgerald, Charlotte Horan, Seodhna Dervan, Ciara Brennan, Ali Clein, Hannah O’Byrne, Anna Campbell, Faye Luby, Róisín O'Brien.



FIXTURES

Friday, March 25

9.30am Crescent Comprehensive College v Kilkenny College

2pm Crescent Comprehensive College v Holy Child Killiney

