Limerick Rugby Fixtures - Saturday, March 26 to Wednesday, March 30

This is a busy period for club and schools rugby fixtures
LIMERICK club and schools rugby fixtures for the period from Saturday, March 26 to Wednesday, March 30.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Dublin University, Ballymacarn Park;
Cork Constitution v Clontarf, Temple Hill;
Lansdowne v U.C.C., Aviva Stadium;
Terenure College v Young Munster, Lakelands Park;
U.C.D. v Garryowen, Belfield;
Division 1B: Malone v Old Belvedere, Gibson Park;
Naas v Highfield, Forenaughts;
Navan v Old Wesley, Balreask Old;
Shannon v City of Armagh, Thomond Park;
St. Mary's College v Banbridge, Templeville Road;
Division 2A: Cashel v U.L. Bohemian, Spafield;
Dolphin v Queens University, Musgrave Park;
M.U. Barnhall v Rainey Old Boys, Parsonstown;
Nenagh Ormond v Buccaneers, New Ormond Park;
Old Crescent v Ballymena, Takumi Park;
Division 2B: Ballina v Belfast Harlequins, Heffernan Park;
Blackrock College v Galwegians, Stradbrook;
Dungannon v Wanderers, Stevenson Park;
Galway Corinthians v Greystones, Corinthian Park;
Malahide v Sligo, Estuary Road;
Division 2C: City of Derry v Sunday's Well, Judges Road;
Clonmel v Bruff, Ardgaoithe;
Midleton v Bangor, Towns Park;
Omagh Academicals v Enniscorthy, Thomas Mallon Playing Fields;
Tullamore v Skerries, Spollanstown;
Munster Senior Clubs League 2C: Clonmel v Bruff, Clonmel, 4.30pm;
North Webb Cup: Clanwilliam v Cashel, Clanwilliam Park;
Kilrush v Ennis, Kilrush;
Thurles v Fethard, Thurles, 8pm;
U.L. Bohemian-Newport v St. Senan's, Annacotty;
North Gleeson League Quarter Final: Thomond v Ardscoil Old Boys, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Junior 2 Friendly: Richmond v Old Crescent, Canal Bank;
Club Under 16 Development Plate Final: Ballincollig v Thurles, Musgrave Park, 5.30pm;
Club Under 16 Development Bowl Final: Cork Constitution v Castleisland, Musgrave Park, 7.15pm;
South Under 18 League Group A: Bantry Bay v Clonakilty, Bantry, 12pm;
Group C: Ballincollig v Mallow, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Kanturk v Old Christians, Kanturk, 12pm;
Group D: Muskerry v Highfield, Ballyanly, 12pm;
South Under 16 League Group A: Clonakilty Green v Kinsale, The Vale;
Group B: Kanturk v Bandon, Kanturk, 12pm;
Skibbereen v Highfield, Skibbereen, 12pm;
Group C: Fermoy v Mitchelstown, Fermoy, 1pm;
Group D: Mallow v Crosshaven, Mallow, 12pm;
South Under 14 League Plate: Old Christians v Midleton, Rathcooney, 12.30pm;
South Under 13 League Group 1: Bandon v Kanturk, Bandon, 12pm;
Cork Constitution v Kinsale, Temple Hill, 12pm;
Dunmanway v Muskerry, Dunmanway, 12pm;
Group 2: Clonakilty Red v Skibbereen, The Vale, 12pm;
Fermoy v Carrigaline, Fermoy, 12pm;
Mallow v Dolphin, Mallow, 12pm;
West Under 14 Cup Final: Killarney Red v Tralee, Castleisland, 1.30pm;
Girls Under 18 Development Bowl: Bantry Bay v Waterpark, Bantry, 12.30pm;
Fermoy v Nenagh Ormond, Fermoy, 12pm;
Girls Under 14 Development Shield: Nenagh Ormond v Kanturk, Nenagh, 12pm;
Old Crescent v Iveragh Eagles, Takumi Park, 11.30am;
Girls Under 14 Plate: Clonakilty Green v Tralee, The Vale;
Girls Under 14 Development Bowl: Fethard v Waterpark, Fethard, 12pm;
Midleton-Youghal v Scariff, Midleton;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: St Gerard's v Glenstal Abbey School, Bray, 3.30pm;
Schools Under 16 Friendly: St. Gerard's v Glenstal Abbey School, Bray;
Schools Under 15 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey School v St. Gerard's, Glenstal;
P.B.C. v Gonzaga College, Wilton, 12pm;
P.B.C. B v Gonzaga College B, Wilton, 12pm;
P.B.C. C v Gonzaga College C, Wilton, 12pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Ballincollig v Mallow, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Bandon Blue v C.B.C., Bandon, 11am;
Bandon White v C.B.C. B, Bandon, 11am;
Glenstal Abbey School v St. Gerard's, Glenstal;
Pres Bray v P.B.C., Bray, 12pm;
Pres Bray B v P.B.C. C, Bray, 12pm;
Pres Bray C v P.B.C. B, Bray, 12pm;
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup: Bandon v Garryowen, Bandon;
Clanwilliam v Young Munster, Clanwilliam Park;
Kanturk v Mallow, Kanturk;
Kilfeacle v U.L. Bohemian, Kilfeacle;
Newcastle West v Thomond, Newcastle West;
Old Christians v Muskerry, Rathcooney;
Shannon v Highfield, Coonagh;
Tralee v Ennis, Tralee;
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Plate: Fermoy v St. Mary's, Fermoy;
Midleton v Ballincollig, Towns Park;
Thurles v Killorglin, Thurles;
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Bowl: Chorca Dhuibhne v Dolphin, Ballydavid;
Waterford City v Douglas, Waterford;
Munster Junior League Section C: Charleville v Dungarvan, Charleville;
Section D: Mitchelstown v Cobh Pirates, Mitchelstown;
Conference E: Youghal v Killarney, Youghal;
Senior Clubs League Semi-Final: Old Crescent v Cork Constitution, Takumi Park;
South Junior 2 Cup: Dolphin v Bandon, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
South Junior 3 Cup: Kanturk v Skibbereen, Kanturk, 1pm;
Women's Division 2 League: Ballincollig v U.L. Bohemian, Tanner Park, 1pm;
Bantry Bay v Waterpark, Bantry, 1pm;
Skibbereen v Dolphin, Skibbereen, 1pm;
Club Under 18 Cup: Waterpark v Clonakilty, Cobh, 1pm;
Club Under 18 Bowl Final: Clanwilliam v Skibbereen, Musgrave Park, 11.30am;
Club Under 16 Plate Final: Clonakilty Red v Shannon, Musgrave Park, 1pm;
Club Under 16 Bowl Final: Clanwilliam-Galbally-Kilfeacle v Dungarvan, Musgrave Park, 3pm;
East Under 16 Cup: Fethard v Carrick-on-Suir, Fethard, 11am;
East Under 13 Cup: Clonmel Black v Kilfeacle, Clonmel, 11am;
East Under 13 Plate: Clanwilliam v Fethard, Clanwilliam Park, 11am;
Dungarvan v Clonmel Green, Dungarvan, 11am;
North Under 18 League Final: Nenagh Ormond v Ennis, Dooradoyle, 5pm;
North Under 13 League: Ballina-Killaloe v Shannon, Dooradoyle, 4.30pm;
Garryowen v Old Crescent, Dooradoyle, 12.45pm;
Newcastle West v Thomond-Richmond, Dooradoyle;
South Under 13 League Group 2: Clonakilty Green v Midleton, The Vale, 12pm;
Girls Under 18 Plate Final: Dolphin-Midleton-Youghal v Ballina-Killaloe, Fethard, 4pm;
Girls Under 16 Plate Final: Carrick-Thurles v Bruff, Fethard;
Girls Under 16 Development Bowl Final: Ballina-Killaloe v Skibbereen, Fethard, 1pm;
Under 13 Friendly: Nenagh Ormond v U.L. Bohemian, Nenagh, 11.30am;
Young Munster v Bruff, Derryknockane, 11am;
MONDAY, MARCH 28
Under 18 Friendly: P.B.C. v Boland Agricultural College (SA), Wilton, 3.30pm;
Under 17 Friendly: P.B.C. v Boland Agricultural College (SA), Wilton, 3.30pm;
Under 16 Friendly: P.B.C. v Boland Agricultural College (SA), Wilton, 3.30pm;
Under 15 Friendly: P.B.C. v Boland Agricultural College (SA), Wilton, 3.30pm;
TUESDAY, MARCH 29
Schools King Cup: St. Joseph's CBS (Nenagh) v Ennis C.S., Nenagh, 12.30pm;
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30
Schools Mungret Cup Final: Colaiste Phobail Beanntraí v Villiers School, MTU Cork, 12.30pm;
Schools Bowen B Shield Final: Carrigaline CS v St. Anne's C.C., Carrigaline, 11am;
Schools Under 18 Development League North: St. Munchin's v Crescent College Comp., Corbally, 1pm;
Schools Under 18 Development League South: Bandon Grammar School v C.B.C., Bandon;
Schools Under 15 Development League South: Bandon Grammar School v C.B.C., Bandon;
Girls Schools Senior Cup Final: Bandon Grammar School v St. Anne's CC, Musgrave Park, 3pm;
Girls Schools Junior Cup Final: St. Anne's CC v Ardscoil Mhuire, Musgrave Park, 1pm;
South Under 14 League Plate: Highfield v Cork Constitution, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Castletroy College v Boland Agricultural College (SA), Castletroy, 4pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Castletroy College v Boland Agricultural College (SA), Castletroy, 4pm;
Under 15 Friendly: Castletroy College v Boland Agricultural College (SA), Castletroy, 4pm;
St. Munchin's v St. Mary's, Corbally, 2pm;
St. Munchin's B v St. Mary's B, Corbally, 2pm;
St. Munchin's C v St. Mary's C, Corbally, 2pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey School v Castletroy College, Glenstal;
St. Mary's v St. Munchin's, Dublin, 2pm;
St. Mary's B v St. Munchin's B, Dublin, 2pm;
St. Mary's C v St. Munchin's C, Dublin, 2pm;
