Limerick clubs face crucial All-Ireland League fixtures

THE Energia All-Ireland League resumes this Saturday after a three-week break with several Limerick clubs facing crucial fixtures, all 2.30pm.

There are now just three rounds of regular season fixtures to go in the AIL.

In Division 1A, newly crowned Munster Senior Cup champions Young Munster face a crucial trip to Lakelands to take on fellow top four contenders Terenure College.

Munsters', fresh from retaining the Munster Senior Cup at Garryowen's expense on Friday last, currently sit in fifth spot in the Division 1A table, three points behind fourth-placed Cork Con.

Saturday's opponents 'Nure lie in third spot in the 1A table, six points ahead of Munsters' who scored an impressive 39-24 win over Lansdowne last time out.

Also in 1A on Saturday, seventh-placed Garryowen travel to Belfield to face UCD.

In Division 1B, Shannon face a crucial fixture in their bid to secure a top four promotion play-off spot as the third-placed Parish side host City of Armagh on Thomond Park's back pitch.

Meanwhile, in Division 2A, sixth-placed Old Crescent, half a dozen points off the promotion play-off spots, host fourth-placed Ballymena at Takumi Park, while UL-Bohemian travel to Spafield to face Cashel.

In Division 2C, seventh-placed Bruff travel to basement side Clonmel.