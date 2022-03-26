Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION

MENS COMPETITIONS: Men’s Competitions: Eamonn Allen Singles Sponsored by Heaphy’s Centra –Sunday 20th March, Old Course; 1st Aidan Daly (8) 41pts; 2nd Billy Kelliher (13) 40pts (B9-19); 3rd Joe Stack (21) 40pts (B9-18) (B6-13pts); Best Gross Conor Kilroy (3) 33pts; Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap); 1st Pat Harnett (4) 34pts;

2nd Michael Dee (5) 33pts; Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap); 1st Paul Morkan (10) 37pts (B9-18)(B6-12) (B3-7); 2nd Mike Broderick (10) 37pts (B9-18) (B6-12) (B3-6); 3rd Daniel Hayes (10) 36pts; Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap); 1st Patrick D Hartnett (16) 40pts (B9-18); 2nd James Maguire (20) 38pts (B9-21); 3rd Padraig Brosnan (18) 38pts (B9-20); Category 4, (21+handicap); 1st Mark O’Brien (22) 37pts; 2nd Tom Bradley (24) 36pts (B9-18); 3rd Mike Jones (18) 36pts (B9-15)

Fixtures: Sunday 27th March, Men’s Singles Sponsored by Murphy’s New Homes – Old Course.

Ladies Competitions: Ladies Competition, 15th March, Cashen Course; 1st Caroline Griffin (50) 45 Pts; 2nd Louise Griffin (21) 36 Pts; 3rd Marion Flanery (29) 33 Pts; 4th Catherine Morrissey (26) 32 Pts.

FIXTURES: Saturday 26th March, Ladies Singles Sponsored by Christy Walsh The Well Bar Listowel – Old Course;

Tuesday 29th March, Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions: Senior Men’s Competition – 17th March, Cashen Course; 1st. Pat Murrihy (30) 30+3 33pts; 2nd. Eoin O’Shaughnessy (13) 26+6 32pts; 3rd. Noel Kneafsey (19) 26+5 31pts; Gross. Des O’Donnell 24pts; 4th. Tim Nolan (20) 32-2 30pts. B5-12; 5th. Michael Barrett (16) 31-1 30pts. B5-7; 6th. Lar Hickey (29) 27+2 29pts. B5-10; 7th. Brendan O’Callaghan (20) 26+3 29pts. B5-9; 8th. Jerry Sexton (23) 29pt 31-3 28pts. B5-13; 10th. John Maguire (22) 29-1 28pts. B5-12; V. Cameron Sterritt (11) 24+4 28pts. B5-11; S.V. Eamon Condon (20) 29-1; 28pts. B5-12.

Fixtures: Thursday 24th March, Senior Men’s Competition– Old Course.

Senior Ladies Competitions: Senior Ladies Competition Friday 18th March, Cashen Course; 1st Nuala Lynch (19) 22pts; 2nd Mary Horgan (11) 19pts Bk3 9pts; 3rd Norma Mullane (14) 19pts.

Fixtures: Friday 25th March, Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.

BALLYKISTEEN

LADIES: The Captains’ Drive-In will take place on Sunday 27th March and all members are encouraged to attend. Visitors and guests are also very welcome. It is of particular note that our Captains have very kindly informed the Club that all proceeds from the Drive-In will be donated to The Red Cross Appeal for Ukraine. The Captains are running a draw on the day and would be most grateful if members could donate/sponsor a prize or even donate an unwanted gift. Our thoughts and good wishes are with the people of the Ukraine who are so much in need of support and help at this time.

18-HOLE COMPETITION: The first official 18-hole competition of the season will be on Sunday 10th April. This very popular and enjoyable “Dust Off” day will be a draw for playing partners at 11.15am

Tuesday morning golf continues with tee times booked for ladies from 10.30am. Sunday golf is also offered from 17th April. This is 18 holes with draw for playing partners at 11.15am.

Thursday morning senior ladies and Monday scramble commencing shortly. This will be further notified nearer the arranged start date.

The Golf Ireland 'Get into Golf' programme for ladies will start in April. All potential lady golfers are invited to Ballykisteen to take part in this taster programme. Sunday 7th May is our Lady Captain’s Away Day to Birr Golf Club. For those who have not played this course, there is a treat in store. The wildlife alone is worth going for.

NOTICEBOARD: Check noticeboard in Clubhouse for fixtures and upcoming events.



CASTLETROY

MEN'S RESULTS: Team of four kindly sponsored by our pro Gary Howie, 17/18 March. 1st E Haugh, G Maughan, F Hackett, P O'Donnell 94 pts; 2nd, M Cregan, S O'Neill, E Fogarty, T McInerney 91 pts; 3rd M Molyneaux, P O'Dwyer, J Horgan, K Moroney, 90 pts.

SMITHWICKS CUP: Saturday/Sunday, Smithwick’s Cup, kindly sponsored by Hogan/Dowling/McNamara. 1st W Madden & T Larkin 41 pts back 9, 2nd C Daly & N Daly 41 pts, 3rd G Callanan & S Haugh 41 pts; 4th C O'Brien & K Stritch 40 pts.

Ladies results: Sunday 20th March, 14 hole fourball, 1st A Fogarty & A McCarthy , 32 pts; 2nd l Boomsma & A Quinn 31 pts.

TEAMS GOLF: All draws for national competitions are now made. If you're interested in playing for the club this year. Lists are now up in both locker rooms for all teams so please put your name down.

Men’s fixtures: Next weekend we have the Holmpatrick Cup on the Saturday and Sunday.



CHARLEVILLE

FOURBALL COMPETITION: Seniors Golf: 16th March – 35 Played; 1st Sean O’Connor, Ger Madigan & John Chawke 71 pts; 2nd Peter Butler, D.J. Hourigan & Liam Savage - 68 pts.

LADIES RESULTS: Young at Heart March 7th; Best Card Eileen Fleming (25) 21 Ladies 12 Hole Singles Stableford Thursday 10th March; Best Card Siobhan Bowles (16) 23 Ladies 12 Hole

Singles Stableford: Thursday 10th March; Best Card Siobhan Bowles (16) 23 Pts

Young at Heart: Monday 14th March

Best Card – Mary Flynn (36) 21 pts.

NEWCASTLE WEST

RESULTS: Seniors Golf: Results: Monday, March 21 – 1st Pat O’ Brien & Mossie O’Connor, 2nd Denis O’Sullivan & Aidan Phillips.

Fixtures: Next week, 14 Hole Scramble, draw 9.30am, last draw 10 am. Please Note: AGM and Christmas dinner will take place on Monday, April 4.



TIPPERARY

LADIES: Results: Wednesday, March 16th Club Day 13 holes; Winner: Paula Hickey (19) 30pts; Runner Up: Priscilla Whelan (29) 29 pts last nine holes; 3rd: Kate Nicholson (23) 29 pts

stableford: Sunday March 20th 16 holes Stableford; Winner: Josephine O'Donnell (25) 36 pts; Runner Up: Ann English (18) 32 pts last nine holes; 3rd: Joanne Collins (21) 32 pts

spring league: Our Spring league has concluded. 1st place was Team 24 with 239 pts - Larry Creamer, Sean Cummins, Denis Grant, Joan Ryan O'Halloran, William Ryan; 2nd place was Team 12 with 236.5 pts - David Charles, Michael Maher, Morgan Mooney, Willie Mulvihill, Mary O'Meara.

Update for this week: Weds 23rd of March 18 hole V Par Competition and 9 hole V Par Competition Club day. Sunday 27th of March 18 hole Stableford Club Day.

Our Coronation Foursomes Competition will commence from Wed 23rd of March to the 24th of April.

PRESENTATION: Our date for the next Presentation is Sunday March 27th. We will also be presenting the Ladies Golfing Schedule for 2022. Looking forward to seeing you all there!

Finally, Pilates classes continue on Friday 25th from 7 to 8 pm. Classes are €10 and all are welcome Ladies and Gents. Please bring your own Mat.

COUNTY TIPPERARY

COMPETITION RESULTS: St. Patrick’s Day; Team of 3. In 1st place; John McGrath Cahir Park, Eddie O’Meara Thurles & Donal Hurley, Thurles with 71pts. In 2nd place Caitlin Fitzgerald Cahir Park, Michelle Keating, Cahir Park & Emma Keating, Cahir Park with 69pts. Best Gross; David Leonard, Cahir Park, Derek Davis, Cahir Park & Kieran Davis, Cahir Park with Park 44pts.

OPEN SINGLES: St. Patrick’s Weekend Open Singles ; In 1st place Judy Hayes Dundrum with 40pts. In 2nd place Richard O’Keeffe, Dundrum with 39pts. Best Gross Stephen Geary Rathdowney with 35pts. In 3rd place Danny O’Dwyer Dundrum with 38pts. In 4th place Aidan Fox, Clonmel with 37pts.

Men’s Golf: Week 8 results of 13-hole competition; in 1st place Pat Ryan (7) 29pts, 2nd Don Kennedy (27) 28pts. 3rd Kevin Burke (23) 27pts. Week 9; in 1st place John Buckley (25) 29pts. In 2nd place John Canny (6) 28pts. 3rd Brian Everard (11) 27pts (B/6). The 13-hole will continue until next Friday March 25th.

18-HOLE COMPETITION: On next Sat & Sun we have an 18-hole competition. The Spring League is extended for two further weeks. It will now finish on Sunday April 3rd.

Winners of Two’s for the 13-hole Singles Competition No.8; Pat Ryan Knockavilla. €44 has been added to your Shop Account Pat.

Winners of Two’s 13-hole Singles Competition No. 9; John Canny on the 6th hole & Michael Predue the 3rd hole. €25 has been added to each of your Shop Accounts.

Ladies Golf: Well the beautiful weather this week brought a large group of ladies out for Tuesdays nine hole and well done to Gina Shanahan winning on 19pts. Well done Gina on a great score.

LEAGUE FINAL: We now have four teams in league final playing over the week with the team bringing in the best score declared winners. It’s vital you play your game this week ladies and support your team. Best of luck to all involved.

INFORMATION NIGHT: Information night on WHS planned for the ladies on Tuesday March 29th in the venue. Please give thumbs up on the ladies golf app if interested.

QUIZ: Table quiz will take place on Friday April 1st please note change of date, looking forward to a great night after missing the last two years. Our Thursday evening social golf return’s on April 7th with our very enjoyable mixed scramble’s to look forward to also.

MOTHER'S DAY: Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers in the ladies club for Sunday next.

Seniors Golf: Results of 15-hole scramble last week; in 1st place John Grogan, Seamus King & Larry Hickey 50.1. In 2nd place Charlie Gaffney, Martin Quirke & Noel McGuire 51.3. In 3rd place Diarmuid O’Connor, Danny Morrissey & Liam Tracey 53.3.