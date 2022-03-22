Ardpatrick's pride in Conor O'Tighearnaigh's Ireland U20s Grand Slam success

Ireland U20s Grand Slam-winning second row Conor O'Tighearnaigh who has strong Limerick links
THERE was a strong Limerick connection with the Ireland U20s stunning Grand Slam success in their Six Nations Championship.
Ireland U20s thumped Scotland in their final fixture at Musgrave Park on Sunday last to complete a clean sweep of victories in the tournament for the second time in three years.
The Ireland side included exciting 18-year-old second row Conor O'Tighearnaigh from Donnybrook in Dublin, who lined out in all five legs of the Grand Slam success.
Conor's mother is Mary Connolly a native of Mortalstown, Ardpatrick.
Conor O'Tighearnaigh, of UCD RFC, is a past pupil of St Michael's College. He is the youngest member of the Ireland U20 squad and eligible to feature in the competition again next season. he has previously played with Bective Rangers RFC.
