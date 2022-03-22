Search

22 Mar 2022

Newcastle West RFC celebrates historic Munster Junior League success

The Newcastle West RFC squad who have claimed the Munster Junior League title

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

22 Mar 2022 9:27 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

NEWCASTLE West were crowned Munster Junior League winners for the first time in the club’s history after scoring a convincing 50-10 win over Muskerry in their final league game at Ballyanly on Sunday afternoon.

The West Limerick side are now the 14th club to have lifted the Munster Junior League trophy.

Newcastle West now qualify for the All-Ireland League Round Robin semi-final where they will face the Ulster Junior League champions, wither Instonians or Clogher Valley, on Saturday week in Navan.

Having lost their opening league game to Thomond it left Newcastle West with no margin for error over the next six months of the league.

Newcastle led Sunday's crucial game with Muskerry 19-5 at half-time, with tries from Shane Airey, Charlie O'Doherty and Keelan Headd. Doherty also added two conversions.

The new Munster Junior League champions scored four more tries in the second half, including two from Alex O'Halloran, while Sean Herlihy and Sean Murphy, who ran 100 yards to score, also dotted down. Charlie O'Doherty kicked three conversions and a penalty with the boot.

It is the second major provincial trophy won by Newcastle West in a week. Earlier this month, they lifted the Munster Junior Challenge Cup in Musgrave Park.

Newcastle West return to action on Sunday next, March 27 at 2 pm when they face Limerick rivals Thomond RFC in the Munster Junior Cup at Cullinagh.

Newcastle West Scorers: Tries: Alex O'Halloran 2, Keelan Headd, Sean Murphy, Charlie O'Doherty, Sean Herlihy one try each; 5 Conversions and 2 Penalties, Charlie O'Doherty, Dave Foley, 1 conversion.

Newcastle West RFC Squad: Sean Murphy, Daniel Normoyle, Darragh Fox, Cian Tierney, Shane Airey, Charlie O'Doherty, Allan O'Riordan (Capt), Christopher Walsh, TJ Relihan, David Foley, Gerald Griffin, Donal O'Sullivan, Jason Wolfe, Keelan Headd, Sean Corbett, John Walsh, Jack Grimes, James Kelly, Sean Herlihy, Michael Bourke, Bobby O'Donovan, Brian O'Sullivan, Alex O'Halloran, James Corbett, Sean Ivess, Eoin O'Halloran, Evan O'Donovan, James Guinea, Dayle Danaher.

