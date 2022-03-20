Limerick Leader Weekly Golf notes

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions: Men's Members Cup Qualifier Sponsored by Gary O’Driscoll & Co Auctioneers – Sunday March 13 2022 – Cashen Course Fixtures: Saturday March 19 2022 – Ukraine Fund Raiser – Old Course Sunday March 20 2022 – Eamonn Allen Singles Sponsored by Heaphy’s Centra – Old Course

Ladies Competitions: Ladies Competition – 8th March 2022 – Cashen Course. Ladies Spring League – March 12 2022 – Cashen Course. Fixtures: Saturday March 19 2022 – Ukraine Fund Raiser – Old Course. Tuesday March 22 2022 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions: Senior Men’s Competition – March 10 2022 – Cashen Course, 1st Noel Morkan (23) 22+3 25pts B6-18, 2nd Des O’Donnell (9) 21+4 25pts B6-12, 3rd Brendan Lynch (25) 22+2 24pts B6-15. Gross Brendan Daly 16pts, 4th Michael P Murphy (24) 16+8 24pts B6-10, 5th Michael O’Callaghan (21) 19+4 23pts B6-12, 6th Frank Dore (10) 19+4 23pts B6-11, 7th Jodie Fitzmaurice (17) 23-1 22pts B6-17, 8th Miley Costello (22) 20+2 22pts B6-15, 9th Mike Jones (23) 19+3 22pts B6-13, 10th Mike O’Connor (29) 18+4 22pts B6-12, V Michael Fogarty (20) 22-2 20pts B6-16, SV Ollie Kearnes (25) 19+2 21pts B6-13 Fixtures: Thursday March 17 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions: Fixtures: Friday March 18 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ballykisteen

Drive In: Captains Drive-In was postponed for the 13th March and has now been rescheduled for Sun March 27. Captain's Adrian Usher, Jill McCormack Junior Captain Ewan McLoughlin welcome your support, this will be followed by a 9 hole scramble with shoot-gun start, draw for teams will be held prior to Drive-In. The club will also be holding a collection for the Red Cross Ukraine appeal at this event please support.

Ladies: With the return of the very wet weather, it was with regret that our Captains, Adrian, Jill and Ewan had to postpone their Captains’ Drive-In on Sunday last. It will now take place on Sunday March 27 and all members are encouraged to attend. Visitors and guests are also very welcome. It is of particular note that our Captains have very kindly informed the Club that all proceeds from the Drive-In will be donated to The Red Cross Appeal for Ukraine. The Captains are running a draw on the day and would be most grateful if members could donate/sponsor a prize or even donate an unwanted gift. Our thoughts and good wishes are with the people of the Ukraine who are so much in need of support and help at this time.

The first official 18-hole competition of the season will be on Sunday April 10. This very popular and enjoyable “Dust Off” day will be a draw for playing partners at 11.15am.

Tuesday morning golf continues with tee times booked for ladies from 10.30am. Sunday golf is also offered from April 17. This is 18 holes with draw for playing partners at 11.15am.

Thursday morning senior ladies and Monday scramble commencing shortly. This will be further notified nearer the arranged start date.

The Golf Ireland “Get into Golf” programme for ladies will start in April. All potential lady golfers are invited to Ballykisteen to take part in this taster programme. Sunday May 7 is our Lady Captain’s Away Day to Birr Golf Club. For those who have not played this course, there is a treat in store. The wildlife alone is worth going for.

Check noticeboard in Clubhouse for fixtures and upcoming events.

Castletroy

Men’s: Winter league finals day, kindly sponsored by the Hurlers bar, 1st 95pts, Noel Daly, John Fox, Des Clohessy, Declan O’Connell, Tim McCarthy. Many thanks to Anthony O’Dwyer for his kind sponsorship. Senior men’s results Champagne scramble, 1st Paul Kennedy, Joe Rael, Connie Holmes 43pts, 2nd Noel Parkes, Gerry Lowe, Eddie Scanlon.

Ladies results: Winter league final, 1st Team B – The Winter Wonders, capt Geraldine Stack 71 pts, 2nd Winsome Women capt Mary Jackman 70pts, 3rd Swinging Sisters capt Chris Fitzgerald 64 pts. Team of 4 1st Michelle Fitzpatrick, Mary Haugh, Annette Coffey, Deirdre Cunningham 40 pts.

Sunday comp: 13/3 14 hole singles, 1st Lelia Palmer (32) 28 pts, back2 2nd Ann Marie Kilroy 28 pts’ mens fixtures, Thurdsay 17 and Friday 18, Team of 4, Sat and Sun Smithwicks cup.

County Tipperary

Snow: The past week has been a very difficult week for golf with heavy rain and even snow. We are looking forward to a better week and with two Bank Holidays let’s hope golfers will get a chance to get out on the golf course and enjoy some good golf. The winter league for both Ladies & Gents is still in progress.

Open Competitions Sponsored by the Golf Shop: On St Patricks Day March 17th open team of 3 (Ladies & Gents) €25 per person for visitors & €8 pp for members, one score to count. All 3 players’ scores count on Par3’s. Friday March 18th Open Singles (Ladies & Gents) €25pp for visitors & €8pp for members & it is Singles Stableford. The Annual Winter Classic is an open Competition. Teams of three any combination (Ladies or Gents) 2 scores to count on every hole, €8 for members, Visitors €20 midweek, €25 at weekend. Top 15 Teams to qualify - 3 TEAMS EVERY MONTH

Kilrush

Men: 13 Mar: Spring Singles, 1 Dominic Enright (16) 34 pts, 2 Michael Twomey (12) 29 pts , 3 Andrew Egan (12) 27 pts , 4 Michael Miniter (10) 26 pts , 5 Terry O'Hare (08) 26 pts Maine Valley Round 1 of the Spring league results: 1st The Sultans of Swing 85 points (Pat Ruane, Liam Martin, Ben Foley & Niall Gilroy) 2nd No Man's Land 84 points (Alan Daly, Pat Sheehan, Colin O'Sullivan Eamon Courtney) 3rd No Name Yet 83 points (Danny Evans Tommy Evans Donal Murphy Michael Flynn)

Maine Valley

Newcastle West

SENIORS GOLF: Results: Monday, March 14 – 1st Denis O’ Sullivan & Seamus Madigan; 2nd Mossie O’ Connor & Pat McLoughlin.

Fixtures: 14 Hole Scramble, draw at 9.30am, last draw at 10am

