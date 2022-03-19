Limerick Leader Weekly GAA Notes

AHANE

Post Primary Hurling: Wishing Evan O’Leary, Jack Butler, their manager Niall Moran and all involved with Ardscoil Rís the very best of luck on Thursday as they take on St Kieran’s College of Kilkenny in the All Ireland Final. The game will be played in Croke Park and will be shown live on TG4!

Club Registration : As all our teams head back training it is important that you are registered to play with the club. Registration can be paid through this link ahanegaa.clubzap.com All membership options (adult, juvenile, over-65 and family options) are set out. All players must be registered members of the club, otherwise they are not eligible to play.

Allianz National Hurling League: Wishing Dan, Tom and the Limerick Senior Hurlers on Sunday as they take on Offaly in Round 5 of the Allianz National Hurling League.

Scór na n-Óg :Well done to a number of our players who swapped their hurleys and helmets for instruments last weekend as they represented Ahane GAA Club in Scór na n-Óg.

Limerick Junior Camogie: Well done to Sarah Cosgrave who lined out with the Limerick Camogie Junior team on Saturday in their first game against Wexford. Unfortunately, the result didn’t go their way. They now welcome Down to Limerick next Saturday with a time and venue to be confirmed.

Fun Bingo Quiz:We will be holding our Fun Bingo Quiz on Wednesday 16th March at 9pm in Herbert’s! Tables of four €40 per table. Tables can be booked by contacting either Tony Kenny (086 3448929) or Mary Kennedy (086 3780165). It promises to be a great night!

U14 Camogie: Well done to our U14’s who played Newport on Sunday morning in a challenge game in Mackey Park. Despite the awful weather both sides played a great game of camogie, which saw some beautiful scores taken and some great team play! Well done to both sides.

BALLYBROWN

SENIOR PLAYERS FAMILY FUN DAY: Join the senior hurlers from 2pm Saint Patricks Day - Entry is €5. Tickets can be bought in advance on www.ballybrowngaa.com or from today in The Club, Ferrybridge, Centra, Hayes. MAD MACS will play in the bar from 6.30. A super fun filled family day. see more details on Instagram page - Ballybrown GAA Parish League

PRESENTATION NIGHT: Another big evening in the Club is the presentation of the winning medals for Premier County Winners - U18 in 2020 and U19 in 2021 on March 19th at 8pm . We would be delight to see a big crowd there to acknowledge the achievements of a great bunch of lads and management. There will be music and finger Food provided

Congratulations and the best of luck to Mikey, Lee, Josh & Ardscoile Rís who are into All Ireland College Finals on St Patricks Day .

Senior Championship Hurling: dates as follows: 28/31st July v Blackrock. 4/7th August v Mungret. 1/3rd September v Kildimo. 8/11th September v Garryspillane15/18th September v Sth Liberties.

JUVENILLE TRAINING: Our Juvenile stars continue to train each week with great numbers turning out. A big thank you to the coaches for their hard work and time given to our future stars. Children born in 2018 and once they turn 4 can then come training. New members of any age are very much welcome. Please contact Nigel (087 9694400

SAVE THE DATE: Easter Camp will be held on Mon 11th - Thur14th April. More details will follow.

Twitter: BALLYBROWN@Bailebrun2014 E-Mail: Pro.ballybrown.limerick@gaa.ie or WEBSITE: www.ballybrowngaa.com

BALLYBRICKEN BOHERMORE

CLUB LOTTO: The club Lotto stands at €13,000,The next draw is Monday night the 14th March in the club house. Congratulations to Donal Humphreys, Susan Conneely, Jim Quinn & Niall Browne who won in the lucky dips. Remember tickets can be bought from usual outlets throughout the parish and online from lottoraiser.ie .The club would like to thank all for their continued support.

TRAINING: Adult Strength and Conditioning training will continue this Monday at 7:30pm at the Club Gym . All players are encouraged to attend.

East Junior football League: The first game of the season for our adult teams will be in the Junior Football League as we travel to Oola to take on Oola in the first round of the east football league at Midday on 20th March.

Club Membership 2022: That time of year again -membership is due for the 2022 season. Membership can be paid at the clubhouse on Monday 14th between 7pm and 9pm.Adult player €60 Student player (over 18) €50 Adult €50 OAP /student/unwaged €40.Family €100 (2adults and 4 kids under 18). All players Juvenile & Adult must have their membership paid to be covered for insurance reasons. Membership can also be paid via Clubforce by following the link on the club website.

Golf Classic: Time to dust off the golf clubs, work on your short game and perfect your drive for the Ballybricken/Bohermore GAA Golf Classic on Friday 29th April in Ballyneety Golf Club. To enter a team or sponsor a Tee Box contact any of fundraising committee. Please contact Secretary.ballybricken.limerick@gaa.ie, treasurer.ballybricken.limerick@gaa.ie or pro.ballybricken.limerick@gaa.ie for further details. All support is greatly appreciated.

BRUFF

Lotto :There was no winner of last weeks Lotto Jackpot. The numbers drawn were 11, 13, 23 and 27. The Lucky Dip winners were €50 Ray Brennan and €20 went to each of the following: Bulfin Sisters, JJ Mulcahy, Oisin, David & Cian, Brendan Collins, Helen O' Dwyer, Eamon Butler, Teresa McEniry, M. T. Noonan and Buzz Farrell. This week the Jackpot is €18,800. Thank you for your continued support.

First Aid Course: With the lifting of covid restrictions Bruff Bord na nÓg were recently able to finally hold two first aid, CPR & AED courses in the clubhouse. Many thanks to Pat from www.safeaid.ie who provided the excellent training and to the 16 coaches who took part. These coaches are now certified first aiders and know how to operate the club defibrillator should the need ever arise. Well done to all!

St Patricks Day Parade: Bruff’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has as its theme ‘Together Again’ — a celebration of what we have missed for the past two years. So, whether you played at adult or underage level, maybe just pucked or kicked around at halftime, or shouted yourself hoarse for the Stars on the sideline please join the group in Scoil Dean Cussen at 2pm.- parade sets off at 2.30. If you have an old jersey or memorabilia bring it along.

CAHERLINE

CLUB LOTTO: No jackpot winner - numbers drawn were 3, 10, 11 & 14. Lucky dip winners were Thomas Hickey, Paud O'Keeffe, Daniel Murnane (Online), Bridget Fenton & Micheál Murnane (Online). Next week’s jackpot will be €5,900 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live. As always, we appreciate everyone's support. Our lotto tickets can be purchased online, go to www.lottoraiser.ie/Caherline or you can buy through the usual outlets in the village.

DINNER DANCE: Caherline Gaa are delighted to announce a victory dinner dance to celebrate our 2021 County Junior A success! The event will take place on Friday April 29th from 7:30pm in the Castletroy Park Hotel. Music on the night from 'Trouble' followed by 'DJ Luke'. Tickets are priced at €50. Our 2021 Junior A winning panel will have their medals presented on the night. Tickets are limited, so to avoid disappointment, we'd encourage you to get yours as soon as possible - please contact our Club Chairman or Secretary with your details.

CAMOGUE ROVERS

LIGHTS :The lights in the field and walkway will be switched on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evening from 7 to 9 o'clock. All welcome.

MEMBERSHIP: Now due for the coming season, can be given to any club officer, or paid online on Foireann. Message any club officer for details. Thank you

MATCH : Our footballers get the new league campaign underway this week on St Patricks morning, Thursday. They play Croom, in Meanus. Throw in is at 11am.

CRECORA MANISTER

FRESHERS HURLING: Well done to Cathal O'Neill who was part of the UL Fresher's Hurling team who won the Division 1 All-Ireland title last Wednesday with a 1-20 to 0-11 win over DCU.

BEST OF LUCK: Best of luck to Rían O'Byrne and his Ardscoil Rís teammates who play famed St. Kieran's College of Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Colleges Hurling final (Croke Cup) on St. Patrick's Day in Croke Park at 4pm.

MACKEY CUP: Congratulations to our Crecora-Manister U13 Hurlers Cian Hickey, Sam Collins and Patrick Concannon who have been selected on the Limerick Divisional Team to play in the Mackey Cup.

SOCIAL NIGHT: All the photos from the club social are now up on the club Facebook page. The club newsletter with match reports and photos from the 2020 county final wins are available at Club Newsletter - Champions Edition | Craobh Chumhra Mainister CLG

CROOM

Club Lotto : Don’t forget that our Croom Gaa Club lotto is back and ONLINE at www.lottoraiser.ie/Croom/ Tickets are €2 or 3 for €5. Tickets can also be bought from outside Spar on Saturday mornings. You have the option to do multiple weeks at a time. Jackpot on Monday night is €6,900. Our lucky dip winners last week were Lily & Brooke, Aongus McNamara, Bernie Flynn, Seamus Crosby and Jen, Alison, Eoghan & Ronan. Please continue to support your club.

Saint Patrick’s Day Run: Croom has always enjoyed the St Patricks Day run from the serious runner to those who want to get out and enjoy the day. This year due to covid we are keeping it to the 6km family run. We weren’t in a place to be up and running for the 10k and will include the chipped run next year. The starting and finish point will be Croom Sports Complex @ 9.30am

St Patricks Day with its added Bank Holiday – will be a great bank holiday for all the family. We hope that Crooms Family Fun Run will put you in a great place for a weekend of activities.

The Fun Run will take you on a route around Croom Town, with great views of Tory Hill and back to Croom Sports Hall. We hope that you will join us for a refreshment afterwards in the hall. Nothing fancy – after you have had your hydration, we hope that you will join us for tea and a bun!! If the younger family members aren’t too tired, we will have prizes for the Best Dressed and disco and games for an hour.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

Membership : Club membership for 2022 can now be paid on Clubzapp at a price of €50 per adult and €80 per couple. Deadline for payment is March 31st. Membership can also be made to any committee member.

Ann Kenny Road Hurling : It’s finally here and we are all really excited! The Inagarual Ann Kenny Road Hurling Competition takes place this week Fri March 19. Registration is now open and slots are almost full.

There has been tremendous support for this event and we are very grateful for the Kenny Family for sponsoring this family event. A great day out is guaranteed so why don’t you join us for some refreshments in the Clubhouse.

The route will be Clonbrien Ring, starting at the Clubhouse and categories are U14s, U19s, Adults and Over 50s. Cost of entry is €30 per team of 3. Text Padraig McElligott @087 2620325 or Mike Reidy @ 087 2725167 to register and get the last remaining slots. Thanks to all who have registered so far.

FR CASEYS

Upcoming Fixtures : Senior West League: Fr. Caseys Vs Rathkeale – Thursday March 17th in the Bog Garden at 10.30pm. Intermediate West League: Fr. Caseys Vs Glin – Sunday March 27th in Abbeyfeale at 3.00pm

Club Lotto Results: March 8th Fr. Casey’s Club Lotto continued on Tuesday March 8th with a Jackpot of €16,600 up for grabs. The numbers drawn were 15, 23 & 28 with the bonus ball 10. There was no Jackpot or Match 3 Winners this week. The Jackpot now increases to €16,800. The lucky dip winners were as follows: John Maurice O’Connor €30 (Promoter: Yearly) Anne Kerins €30 (Promoter: Online) Stephen Roche €30 (Promoter: Mag Nash) Ann Broderick €30 (Promoter: Mag Nash)

Friday Night Card Game : The weekly card game continues each Friday night in the GAA Clubhouse starting at 9pm sharp. A great night of entertainment is always guaranteed, so please spread the word and bring a friend, old and new faces are more than welcome. As well as the overall prize we also have table, door and raffle prizes on offer. The following are the results from last Friday:

Winners (12 Games): Margaret McAuliffe, Laurence McAuliffe, Pat Collins Runners Up (after play-off): Tony Purcell, William O’Sullivan, Gerard Murphy Door Prize: Liam O’Connor Table Prize: Kate Lenihan, Maura Scannell, Geobnath Scannell Raffle Prizes: JD Foley x2, Martin Lyons x2,

GALTEE GAELS

GALTEE GALES: The senior footballers open their 2022 league campaign on this Thursday away to Galbally commencing at 2 00 pm, in the South senior league they will also play Oola, Palasgreen and Ballylanders, this competition was revamped last season and it proved very attractive to all teams especially with a lot less traveling. The junior ‘B’ footballers also play Galbally away in the first round of the South league provisionally fixed for Sunday.

PLAYING FIELD: A reminder to everyone that our pitch is closed to everyone until further notice. We need to give the grass the best chance to recover so it will hopefully be playable for our home fixtures in April/May,

CLUB NA NÓG: The under age teams are presently training at the Mitchelstown Leisure Centre on Tuesday nights, a two euro charge applies to all participants. The under thirteen footballers travelled to Mitchelstown G.A.A grounds to play them in a challenge and came away with a win on the score of 3-08 to 2-07

UKRAINE APPEAL: The club would like to thank all who donated at the club rooms on Saturday last.

INTER COUNTY: In the National football league Limerick were defeated at home by Westmeath on Saturday night last on the score of 1-12 to 1-6. Limerick led at half time by 1-5 to 0-5, a great second half by Westmeath saw them run out winners, locals were pleased to see Bob Childs introduced as a second half substitute he got a hamstring injury in round one.

HOSPITAL HERBERTSTOWN

Club Lotto Draw: Our club lotto continues weekly every Monday night. Our next draw will take place in Wrights on Monday March 14th.Last week’s numbers were 5, 13, 24, 28. Unfortunately, we had no jackpot winner however our lucky dip winners 5 x €20 were Sean McAuliffe Hospital, Kathleen Farrell Hospital, Eamonn O Neill Kilteely, Reece Ranson Herbertstown, Nora Higgins Herbertstown. Sellers Prize €40 Tony O Sullivan. Next jackpot is now €9600. Tickets can be purchased in local shops from any committee member or online link available on our Facebook page. One line costs €2 or you can avail of the special offer of 3 lines for €5. All support is greatly appreciated.

Feile: The Limerick Feile Peil na NoG under 15 competition starts this year on March 18th. All of our group games will be played in Ballybricken with our 1st game at 10am vs Ballybrown. Please support the lads on the day.

Healthy Club: Walking continues every Wednesday night at 7pm from church carpark. All are welcome.

2022 Club Membership: Club membership for the coming year can be bought at the moment on Foireann website. It’s easy to register & use to pay for the coming year.

Memory Lane: Keep an eye on our social media pages for trips down memory lane for club and county. If you have memories that you would like shared please email photo and details to Pro.hospitalherbertstown.limerick@gaa.ie and we will gladly share them.

KNOCKADERRY

Minors: Knockaderry GAA honoured our victorious Minor Hurling (2020) and U19 Football (2021) teams and management in the Resource Centre, Knockaderry last Friday night in what was a fantastic night of celebration. Our chairperson Ger Downes was MC on the night and special guests were Fr Irwin PP, John Cregan (Chairman Limerick GAA), Gerry Phillips (Chairman Limerick Football Bord) and Tom Condon (Knockaderry & holder of 2 All Ireland Medals) presented the medals on the night. Many thanks to everyone who helped in the planning and running of this event.

Thanks to all the parents, committee and camogie club for your support on the night and throughout and the community council for facilitating the event. Thanks again to all for making this such a memorable night and a special acknowledgement of appreciation to the players and management of the victorious teams.

LOTTO: JACKPOT €17,600Results of Draw held Thursday 10th March in the Halla Beag There was No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn were 6, 19, 23, 31 Prizes on the night: Ger Corkery - In house Draw, Mag Bridgeman - Winning Promoter, Tom & Zara McGrath - Online , Liz, Oran & Amy Ryan C/O Sean Condon, Noel O Connor C/O Camogie Club, Kevin Sheehy C/O Kevin Sheehy, Jack Sheehy C/O Mgt Bridgeman.

NOTE due to St Patricks Day on Thursday: This weeks draw will be held on WEDNESDAY 16th March in Scanlons Bar at 9.00pm sharp. Online sales cut-off time is 8.00pm this WEDNESDAY. Please contact your promoter to purchase tickets if you normally purchased weekly tickets. All monthly and upfront subscriptions are automatically in the draw.

KILMALLOCK

Celebration: Dinner Dance To celebrate the success of all our teams especially our Senior Hurlers, a dinner dance will take place in Bulgaden Castle on Saturday 2nd April. A great night to meet old and new friends especially having had nothing the last two years because of Covid a great will be assured, music is by the Newtones and for our younger revellers DJ Noel Foley will provide the hits, there will plenty of food and merryment for everyone. Tickets are €35.00, contact any committee member to purchase. Don’t delay!!

GAA Membership :The time is ticking away to become a member of the club it’s a great opportunity to join Kilmallock GAA as they go on their quest to retain the Daly cup, also supporting the under age structure which is a major cog in the clubs future, membership is €60 contact Thomas Donegan Tel:0873934631 or Kevin Staunton Tel:0871517544 or any committee member we acknowledge your support.

Masita All-Ireland Senior Hurling final : The club would like to wish Shane OBrien all the best for the schools hurling final ArdScoil Ris versus St.Kierans of Kilkenny on St.Patricks day in Croke Park, throw in is at 4pm.

Remembrance Mass: On Saturday 26th March at 7:30pm in Kilmallock GAA Complex, mass will take place for deceased family members who sadly passed from us during Covid times, if you would like the name of your family member to be included in this mass please forward it to the Club Secretary Denise Ryan 089-4865564. We would like to invite you all to celebrate the lives of those sadly no longer with us.

KILTEELY DROMKEEN

SUNDAY FUNDAY: We had another wonderful morning for our Sunday Funday. We look forward to seeing you all again next Sunday at the same time. Thanks to all volunteers who helped in planning the morning and all coaches and parents who helped make the kids play time so enjoyable. Happy faces all around. Contact Kieran Murphy (087 312 0767) or Glenn Flanagan (0861252534).

COMMUNITY WALK FOR UKRAINE: The Club will hold a community walk to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine on Friday March 18th at 12pm. Donations can be given on the day or at https://donate.redcross.ie/

We will meet in the Gaa Field carpark at 11.45am. and walk the loop to the village, carrigkettle, Derk and Knockroe back to the Gaa field where refreshments will await.

All in the community and beyond are very welcome to come and walk with us.

MEMBERSHIP 2022: Registration to Kilteely Dromkeen GAA club is open for all members including juvenile players. This is a requirement before training resumes for players.

This must done online at Foireann.ie so please log in to your account from last year. Any issues or if you are new to the system please email Secretary.kilteelydromkeeen. limerick@gaa.ie or contact any club official.

LOTTO: 7th Mar 2022 Numbers drawn: 2, 3, 8, 12 No winner Lucky Dips: Jim O’Donnell, Geraldine Burke, Claire McNamara, P.J. Quirke Sellers Prize: Pat Ryan Next Draw 14th March 9pm. Jackpot: €2,900 Tickets are on sale for just €2 at Noreen's Shop in Kilteely, Daybreak Dromkeen and from all lotto committee members.

MONALEEN

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday March the 10th with the jackpot standing at €10,200. The numbers drawn were 6, 13, 28 and 29. Winners of the €50 lucky dip were V.Keating Golf Links Road, P.Quinlan Heatherdale, G.Powell Fedamore and J.Cullen c/o Morrissons. Thank you for your continued support.

MONALEEN GAA GOLF CLASSIC: IN ASSOCIATION WITH HOGAN DOWLING MCNAMARA SOLICITORS - FRIDAY, MAY 20TH BALLYNEETY GC Please support Monaleen GAA Club by: Entering a Team, Sponsoring a tee box , Sponsoring a prize . Team of 3 €240 to include on course refreshments, use of driving bays for warm up and dinner after your round. Tee Box Sponsorship €100 Contact any member of the Golf Committee for further details Tony Power 087 6359454 John Noonan 086 7935120 Shane Moynihan 085 8804571 Pat Ryan 087 7793744

UPCOMING FIXTURES; Saturday 19th March, City Senior Football League – Monaleen V Claughan @Monaleen 3pm

Sunday 20th March, East Junior Football League – Monaleen V Ahane @Monaleen 12pm

Congratulations: to Ronan Lyons on winning the All Ireland Freshers Championship with UL. This completed the League and Championship double in Freshers hurling.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

REGENERON GREAT LIMERICK RUN : Regeneron Great Limerick Run will take place this year on May 1st, Mungret St. Pauls have provided volunteers in the previous years and have been invited to provide volunteers to help steward at the Great Limerick Run. We would like to hear from you if you are over 21 and available to help out for roughly 4 to 5 hours on the day depending on the location. For every volunteer we provide the organisers will contribute an amount per person to the club, this is a fantastic way to raise funds. If you think you are available to help out please whats app your name to Kevin O'Hagan on 0870601686.

COUNTY PLAYERS: Kerry hurling update, a third win for the team against Meath sees them on top of the table. We have two of our clubmen on the panel for this game Louis Dee was the sub goalie and Niall Mulcahy came off the bench and added 2 points to the score board. Well done to both our players and the Kerry team. As always we are delighted to have Killian Ryan on the Limerick Football team, they were unlucky against Westmeath on Saturday 12 March only their second loss.

CELEBRATIONS: As a celebration and appreciation of the huge effort put in by 3 panels of players our Club is hosting a Medal Presentation and Dinner Dance on Saturday 26th March in Castletroy Park Hotel,

We want you to show your support and join us on what will be a special night for our Community. The 3 teams receiving medals on the night are the U19 Footballers ,Junior Hurlers,and our newly promoted Senior Hurlers. Music is by Tiny Giants Tickets are 45.00. Please text Kieran on 087 7382441 if you have any queries. Tickets will be on sale on Monday night at the Clubhouse from 9pm to 10pm.

SCOR NA NOG : Well done to our young members who left their football boots at home on Saturday 12 March 2022 when they represented Mungret St. Pauls in the Scor na nÓg 2022 in Pallasgreen. We had our fantastic group of musicians making the toes tap as they play their tunes, well done to Cathal, Darragh, Eoghan, Ciaran and Claudia. We also had two dancing teams on stage as well in a two hand and six hand reels, well done Chloe, Leah, Olivia, Laura, Isuelt, Lorna, Isabelle, Aoife, Ruadhan and Emily. Thank you to Marguerite Uí Annaidh who helped get the children into step. Mungret St. Pauls also had a very competitive quiz team representing us as they were pipped by just one point to finish in third place. Well done to everyone who traveled out to Pallasgreen to take part, we were unlucky this year but will come back stronger next year.

CUMMAN NA MBUNSCOIL: It was great to see so many of our club members from six different primary schools in the Cumman na mBunScoil trials. Well done to all our players who have been put forward for the Sarsfield Cup, Larkin Shield, Mackey Cup and Neville Cup. Rory Fleming, Oran Gleeson, Mark Neligan, Daithí Mullins,Tadhg Goggin, Caoimhín Dwane and Charlie Tobin for the Sarsfield Cup trials. Rosa, Emma, Ava, Saoirse, Meabh, Abbey, Aibhlin, Sophie and Aine at the Limerick City/Limerick East Neville Cup trials. Sean Walsh, Tadhg Goggin, Eoghan Ryan, Mark Nelligan, Darragh Ryan, Luke White, Harry Battelle and Charlie Tobin for Mackey Cup trials

SECONDARY SCHOOL : Best of Luck to Finatan Fitzgerald who is on the Ard Scoil Rís panel who play St. Kierans in the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship final on St Patricks day in Croke Park.

LADIES FOOTBALL : Congratulations to Liz Morgan on receiving the 2021 Seamus McCluskey Club Person of the Year Award. Liz has worked tirelessly in the Club the last number of years promoting Ladies Football. A very well deserved award indeed.

Well done also to Carol Bateman who was part of the winning Limerick Team, against Carlow at the weekend.

PALLASGREEN

LOCAL OLYMPIAN CENTENARY GOLD MEDAL CELEBRATED: 1920 wrote Pallasgreen, Ireland and the USA into the annals of sporting history when local man Paddy Ryan won Olympic gold medal in the Antwerp Games in the hammer throw.

2020 was the centenary of his gold medal victory coinciding with the Bejing Games but due to the pandemic the commemoration was put on hold until this Saturday evening March 19th at 5.30pm in Old Pallas. A special commissioned piece is crafted by renowned craftsman and blacksmith Eric O’Neill of Cappamore will be unveiled. The ceremony gets underway at 5.30pm and refreshments will be served in the newly refurbished community centre afterwards. Special guests will be in attendance. All are welcome to come along. Paddy Ryan; Olympic Gold and Silver Medal Winner, Nine All Ireland GAA Championship Medals, Ten American Championships, World Record Holder.

PALLASGREEN GAA LOTTO RESULTS: No winner Monday March 7th draw; Numbers drawn were: 5, 7, 20, 24. Lucky dips: Tony O’Connor, Moymore, Michael Ryan, Moymore, Pat McMahon, Martin O’Brien & Brian Shanahan. Lotto is now online, please see Facebook page for further details. Also Support the local club & join the CLUB Limerick Draw 2022

KNOCKANE GAA LOTTO RESULTS: No winner Monday March 7th Draw; . Numbers drawn were: 2, 3, 8 & 12. Lucky Dips: Jim O’Donnell, Geraldine Burke, Claire McNamara, P.J. Quirke. Seller Prize: Pat Ryan.

MEMBERSHIP: Membership to be paid before 31st May 2022, Non Player €20 and players €30.

PATRICKSWELL

MEMBERSHIP: Club membership is now due for 2022. Every player, both adult and youth, must be a registered member to train and play for the club. It is mandatory for insurance purposes. Non-playing members are also invited to renew. You can pay your membership fee online at foireann.ie or returntoplay.gaa.ie. The most common types are Adult €60, Juvenile €40 and Family €120. In the coming weeks, there will also be in-person membership clinics.

CLUB LOTTO: The Club Lotto draw on Monday March 7 was not won. The numbers drawn were 7, 13, 14 and 15. The bonus number was 3. The €100 Lucky Dip was won by Kate Lynch and the €20 prizes were claimed by Charlie O'Brien, Una Pigott, Pat Davoren, Mia Carroll and Alannah. This week's jackpot is €13,000.

SOUTH LIBERTIES

Scór na nÓg 2022 : A huge well done to our South Liberties contingent of Aisling and Selena Kelly along with Eoin and Mia Ryan, who came a very credible 2nd place in last Saturday’s quiz competition, held in Pallasgreen. Unfortunately, only 1st place goes onto Munster but a great achievement from these young people and great to see Scór na nÓg back up and running again after covid.

Spring Underage Academy : Our academy continued last Friday, and we were honoured to welcome The Liam Mc Carthy Cup to Dooley Park. All the players teams got their photo taken and can be viewed on our Social Media sites

Parish Lotto : Congratulation to our 3 club members who were lucky dips in last Tuesday’s draw. The next draw will take place Tuesday 15th March. If anyone would like to sign up, please contact Bríd Kennedy on 0876265331.

Facilities Update : Almost all of our Benches/Seats have now been installed, and many thanks to Maurice Barrett for organising and Alfie O Mahoney for the bases. Thanks also to Hugh Dunne and Mike Fitzpatriack for the shelving they installed in our store for equipment. We are constantly looking for volunteers to help with the upkeep of our grounds and club house so please contact any committee member if you would like to help out.

Fixtures : Our games are about to begin over the coming weeks so we will update everyone here on our notes, our social media sites and our what’s app groups, so please take notice of these and reply to Mentors for availability.

ST PATRICKS

St Patrick's Day: We look forward to St Patrick's day on Thursday with our younger members marching in the parade, leaving Colbert Station at 10.30am. The Clubhouse is open afterwards with music and live sport

U15 Football: Well done to St Patrick's Josh Campbell who has been included in the U14 County Football Panel. Josh follows his brother Blake(U17 Panel) into the Limerick set up, great news for the Campbell's and St Patrick's. Our U15 team had their first outing of the year with a challenge game against Caherconlish in Rhebogue. A very positive and enjoyable start, they will play their Feile Qualifier on March 18 in Cappamore.

Underage Hurling: Friday night hurling continued at Delta Sportsdome with another memorable night for our U5s and U7s. Meanwhile in Rhebogue our U9 and U11 young hurling stars numbers continue to grow and prosper, with the great enjoyment. See you all next Friday, new members very welcome(contact this club page for details)

Irish Life Challenge: Many thanks to all who participated in the Irish Life Gaa Step Challenge, we were out of luck in the draw for club gear, but it was fantastic to see so many take part from St Patrick's Gaa Club.