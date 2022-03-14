Newcastle West claim first part of rugby double as Limerick sides win underage titles

Limerick's Newcastle West won the Junior Clubs Challenge Cup for the first time with a deserving 35-16 win over Clanwilliam yesterday at Musgrave Park.

The Tipperary side did push the winners all the way and it was only in the final ten minutes that Newcastle West made the game safe with a converted try and two penalties. Darragh Fox scored three of their four tries and Sean Murphy got the other. Charlie O’Doherty kicked three conversions and three penalties. Darragh Crowe replied with a try for Clanwilliam and Niall Leahy converted and added three penalties. Newcastle West will now focus on their final Junior League game away to Muskerry next week where a victory will see them being crowned champions.

Meanwhile it was final heartbreak for St Mary's as Thurles regained the Junior Clubs Challenge Shield with a 25-6 victory over the Parish side at the venue on Sunday. Paddy McGrath was the star for Thurles. Paul Loughran kicked two penalties for the Saints.

On the league front, Bandon finished their Section A of their Junior League campaign with a 36-5 bonus point win over reigning champions Kilfeacle, to go back to the top of the table. Enda Phelan, Kerry Desmond, Tim Cummins, Sean Galvin and Ben Ridgeway scored tries for Bandon with Ridgeway adding four conversions and a penalty. Brian Barlow replied with a try for the visitors.

Thomond completed their campaign with a 42-12 victory over Old Christians at Rathcooney to move into second place two points behind Bandon. Gary Bateman, Roberto Kelly, Jake Considine, Dylan Kelly, Evan Sheehan and Adam Guerin scored tries for Thomond and Guerin converted all six. Harry Fitzgerald and Cian Smith replied with tries for Old Christians and Rob McKenna added a conversion.

In Section B Abbeyfeale ensured they would not lose any ranking positions after their narrow 14-12 home win over Clonakilty. Rory O’Brien and Kieran McCarthy scored tries for Abbeyfeale and Steve Daly converted both. Willie Tyner and Aaron Hayes replied with tries for Clonakilty and Mark Purcell converted one.

Kanturk’s hopes of finishing top of Section C received a set back when they lost away to Fethard 19-17. Darren Prout scored a try for Fethard, Josef O’Connor kicked three penalties and Jack Kealy added a conversion and a penalty. Barry Sherlock, Tadgh McSweeney and Jack Kennedy replied with tries for Kanturk and Paul O’Keeffe added one conversion.

In Conference E Castleisland have extended their lead at the top of the table following their 24-15 away win at Killarney. Shane Browne and Donal Geaney scored tries for Castleisland and Joe Sheehy kicked four penalties and a conversion.

Douglas recorded a 22-17 bonus point victory over Chorca Dhuibhne at Ballydavid. Paddy Hourigan, David McCarthy, Denis Kelleher and Finian Murphy were try scorers for Douglas and Cathal Fanning added a conversion. Gearoid Breathnach replied with two tries for the Kerry Gaeltacht side and Eoin O’Sullivan got one. Seamus Moriarty kicked a conversion.

In underage rugby, a try in the eleventh minute of added time by Aaron Kelly, which he also converted earned Young Munster a dramatic 14-11 win over Shannon in the final of the Donal Walsh Trophy at Tralee.

Playing with the elements in the opening half Shannon built up an 11-0 half time lead with two penalties from Conor Hogan and a try from Dave Smith. Kean Sheehy brought Young Munster back into the game with a try which Kelly converted in the 70th minute before a thrilling finish.

Also, Limerick's Old Crescent won the Donal Walsh Plate when they defeated Garryowen 32-7 in the final at Tralee. Sean Leddin, Nesta Nyamakazi, Eoghan Quinn, Micheal O’Hanrahan and Ciaran Kenny scored tries for Old Crescent and Glen Kelly kicked two conversions and a penalty.