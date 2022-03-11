Crescent College celebrate Munster Schoolgirls Senior Cup final glory

LIMERICK'S Crescent College Comprehensive have been crowned SoHockey Munster Schoolgirls Senior Cup champions following their 2-0 win over Mount Mercy, of Cork, at Garryduff.

This was the Dooradyle side's 10th time to win the prestigious title in the last 19 years.

The opening goal of an exciting final arrived for the Limerick side courtesy of a short corner drag flick from Aoibheann Collins in the final minutes of the first quarter.

The fast pace of the opening quarter continued into the second quarter. Crescents' defenders worked hard as Mount Mercy created a string of circle penetrations with goalkeeper Trixie Pearce solidly marshaling them.

Sarah Fitzgerald, who was later awarded the Player of the Match accolade, was to the fore as the second half began.

Her driving runs, controlled stick skills and intelligent passing were integral in the scoring of Crescent's second goal.

Again it came from a short corner move, which was played around the circle and tapped in back post by Amy Connolly.

Credit to them, Mount Mercy, led by Leah O'Shea, threw everything at it, but Crescent's solid back three of Hannah O'Byrne, Jodie Keane, Maria Campbell and replacement Eimear Cowhey were up for the challenge.

The Limerick side's midfield also worked tirelessly to help clear their lines. Crescent continued to attack in the last quarter with the pace of Seodhna Dervan and Anna Campbell proving a particular challenge for the Mount Mercy defense.

Indomitable Crescent stoutly retained their two-goal advantage until full-time to claim a deserved victory.

Holly Doupe and injured captain Zoe Page lifted the Munster Cup on behalf of Crescent College for the 10th time since 2003.

Crescent College now progress to the All-Ireland 'Kate Russell' Series being held in Dangan on March 24 and 25.

Crescent College Comprehensive: Trixie Pearce, Faye Luby, Hannah O'Byrne, Jodie Keane, Maria Campbell, Eimear Cowhey, Jane Moore, Aoibheann Collins, Sarah Fitzgerald, Bronagh Byrne, Charlotte Horan, Ingrid Cussen, Seodhna Dervan, Holly Doupe (Capt), Ciara Brennan, Ali Clein, Amy Connolly, Anna Campbell.

