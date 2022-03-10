Search

10 Mar 2022

Crescent College lose out in Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final

Crescent College lose out in Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

10 Mar 2022 6:23 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S Crescent College Comprehensive bowed out of the Munster Schools Junior Cup at the semi-final stage when losing out 20-5 to PBC, of Cork, at Musgrave Park, this Thursday.

Crescent trailed Pres' 5-10 at half-time in a keenly-contested fixture. 

After PBC had taken an early 5-0 lead with the game's opening try, the Dooradoyle students his back to draw level through a try from flanker Dan Le Gear, following some quick-thinking from opportunist scrum-half Jake Moloney.

A second Pres' try just before the break helped the Leesiders into that five-point half-time advantage.

In the third quarter, Crescent were only a denied an equalising try by an excellent cover tackle close to the PBC line. 

Havin survived that major score, PBC notched a further penalty goal and convetred try to make the game safe and set up an all-Cork Munster Schools Junior Cup final meeting with CBC.

Crescent College Comprehensive: Evan Cusack, Thomas Bill Dervan, Joshua Boland, Harry McDonogh, Eoghan Collins, Fionn Rowsome, Jake Moloney, Nathan O’Riordan, Alex McNamara, Michael Keane, Ronan Ryan, Charlie Fenton, William Collins, Dan Le Gear, Jonathan Byrne. Replacements: Aleks Reddan, Ben Buckley, Nevilly Efe, Charlie O’Malley, Darragh McKeogh, Adedamola Obasa, Rory O’Connor, Eoghan Keogh, David Long, Robert Shields.

Presentation Brothers College: John Paul Curtin, Eoin Hurley, Mark Hetherington, James O’Leary, Alastair Dunne, Harry Murphy, Ronan Byrd, Sean MacFarlane O’Shea, Liam Hegarty, Fionn O’Sullivan, Charlie Donnelly, Denis Murphy, Daniel Foley, Ben Foley, Rory Moloney. Replacements: Diarmuid Sheehy, Conor Murphy, Stuart Gilbert, Cathal Bruhn, Ruarc Porter, Frankie Óg Sheahan, Harry Murphy, Ronan Byrne, Deckie Fitzgerald, Evan O’Dowd.

