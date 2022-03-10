Search

10 Mar 2022

Fairview Rangers see off Pike Rovers to book Tuohy Cup final spot

Fairview Rangers see off Pike Rovers to book Tuohy Cup final spot

Reporter:

Pat Sheehan

10 Mar 2022 10:28 AM

Tuohy Cup Semi-Final:

Fairview Rgs 2 Pike Rovers 1 (aet)

FAIRVIEW RANGERS qualified for the final of the Tuohy Cup following a 2-1 extra time win over arch rivals Pike Rvs at Jackman Park on Wednesday evening. 

With two solid backlines dominating, neither goalkeeper had a serious save to make despite three goals finding their way through. 

In a teak tough encounter Pike dominated early on and took the lead when Steven McGann volleyed home from inside the box. 

As the game wore on Fairview began to come out of their shell and they got back on level terms just before the break when Josh Considine headed home James Fitzgerald’s corner kick. 

The second half was end to end but neither team could break down their opponents.

Extra time was called for and Fairview grabbed the winner with a superb goal. 

AJ Moloney’s ball from right to left wing fell to Conor Coughlan whose first-time touch played Eoin Duff in on goal and he put the ball beyond Gary Neville for the winning goal.

Fairview Rgs who have not won this competition in 19 years will meet Ballynanty Rvs in the final next Wednesday evening.  

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Mark Slattery; Martin Deady; Declan Cahill; Josh Considine; James Fitzgerald; Shane Duggan; Jeffery Judge; Russell Quirke; AJ O'Connor; Conor Coughlan. Subs: AJ Moloney; Eoin Duff; John Mullane; Paul Danaher

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Paddy O'Malley; Pat Mullins; Adam Lipper; Robbie Williams; Danny O'Neill; Steve McGann; Eoin Hanrahan; Conor Layng; Kevin Barry. Subs: Nathan O'Callaghan; Eddie O'Donovan; Darragh Carroll; Aaron Murphy; Ger Barry

