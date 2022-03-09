Limerick's Pike Rovers handed away draw in FAI Junior Cup quarter-finals

Robbie Williams, of Pike Rovers, and Shane Duffy, Ballinasloe Town battle for possession in their FAI Junior Cup last 16 fixture last weekend Picture: Brendan Gleeson
LIMERICK'S sole remaining representatives Pike Rovers have been handed an away draw at the quarter-final stage of the FAI Centenary Junior Cup.
Pike, who defeated Ballinasloe Town 2-0 at the last 16 stage of the Cup last weekend, have been drawn away to Hibernians FC, of Waterford, in the quarter-finals which are due to be played on the weekend of April 2-3.
Elsewhere in the quarter-final draw, Tolka Rovers will host Oliver Bond Celtic, while Villa FC, Waterford, entertain Peake Villa and North End United have been drawn at home to Salthill Devon
Should Pike Rovers come through their quarter-final, the Limerick side will be on the road again for the semi-finals, where they would face either Tolka Rovers or Oliver Bond Celtic of Dublin.
