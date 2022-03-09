St Munchin's College name team for today's Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final

Action from St Munchin's College's Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-final with Castletroy College at Clanwilliam FC Pic: Adrian Butler
ST MUNCHIN'S College have named their matchday squad for today's Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final showdown with CBC, of Cork, at Musgrave Park, 2pm.
Corbally side St Munchin's booked their place in the semi-finals with a hard-earned 7-0 quarter-final victory over local rivals Castletroy College at Clanwilliam FC at the start of the month. St Munchin's had earlier defeated another local side Ardscoil Ris 32-5 in their previous fixture.
In the second semi-final of this season's Munster Schools Junior Cup, Limerick's Crescent College Comprehensive travel to Musgrave Park tomorrow, Thursday, to face PBC at 2.30pm.
Crescent defeated Rockwell College 24-7, scoring four tries, in their quarter-final fixture at Musgrave Park earlier this month.
St Munchin’s College: Ben O’Mahony; Adam McGlynn, Tom Williams, Rio Tier, Alex Quinn; Tom Wood, Cathal Glynn; Darragh Fogarty, Adam O’Shaughnessy, Sean Campbell; Eoin O’Callaghan, Lee Collopy; Oskars Vitolins, Charlie Grace, Billy Power. Replacements: Cian Neiland, Anthony Jay O’Grady, Cian Brown, Kieran English, Eoin Coughlan, Cillian McGrath, Killian Playon, Gearoid O’Brien, Callum Kiely, Darragh Dillon.
CBC: Calvin Kilbride; Andrew Murray, Alex O’Connell, Leo O’Leary, Ben McCarthy; Charlie O’Shea, Christopher Barrett; Ronan O’Callaghan, Darragh Prenter, Ross McElhinney; Zach Coughlan, Ian Morton; Cian Walsh, Craig Hughes, Conor Galvin. Replacements: Patrick O’Rourke, Mathew Shalloe, Zach McGarry, Reuben Coughlan, Rory Cogan, Jamie McCarthy, Cian Corkery, Daire O’Callaghan, Ben Mayer, Shea Glackin.
