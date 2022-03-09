Search

09 Mar 2022

St Munchin's College name team for today's Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final

St Munchin's College name team for Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final with

Action from St Munchin's College's Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-final with Castletroy College at Clanwilliam FC Pic: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

09 Mar 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

ST MUNCHIN'S College have named their matchday squad for today's Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final showdown with CBC, of Cork, at Musgrave Park, 2pm.

Corbally side St Munchin's booked their place in the semi-finals with a hard-earned 7-0 quarter-final victory over local rivals Castletroy College at Clanwilliam FC at the start of the month. St Munchin's had earlier defeated another local side Ardscoil Ris 32-5 in their previous fixture.

In the second semi-final of this season's Munster Schools Junior Cup, Limerick's Crescent College Comprehensive travel to Musgrave Park tomorrow, Thursday, to face PBC at 2.30pm.

Crescent defeated Rockwell College 24-7, scoring four tries, in their quarter-final fixture at Musgrave Park earlier this month.

St Munchin’s College: Ben O’Mahony; Adam McGlynn, Tom Williams, Rio Tier, Alex Quinn; Tom Wood, Cathal Glynn; Darragh Fogarty, Adam O’Shaughnessy, Sean Campbell; Eoin O’Callaghan, Lee Collopy; Oskars Vitolins, Charlie Grace, Billy Power. Replacements: Cian Neiland, Anthony Jay O’Grady, Cian Brown, Kieran English, Eoin Coughlan, Cillian McGrath, Killian Playon, Gearoid O’Brien, Callum Kiely, Darragh Dillon.

CBC: Calvin Kilbride; Andrew Murray, Alex O’Connell, Leo O’Leary, Ben McCarthy; Charlie O’Shea, Christopher Barrett; Ronan O’Callaghan, Darragh Prenter, Ross McElhinney; Zach Coughlan, Ian Morton; Cian Walsh, Craig Hughes, Conor Galvin. Replacements: Patrick O’Rourke, Mathew Shalloe, Zach McGarry, Reuben Coughlan, Rory Cogan, Jamie McCarthy, Cian Corkery, Daire O’Callaghan, Ben Mayer, Shea Glackin.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media