Defeat for Limerick's St Munchin's in Ireland Ireland League Basketball final

There was defeat for Limerick's St Munchin's in yesterday afernoon's U19B Boys Schools League Final, as Mayo’s Gortnor Abbey emerged 64-39 winners at the National Basketball Arena.
Gortnor Abbey, who are coached by former Ballina player and Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame inductee Liam McHale, had another McHale to the fore on the court – nephew Matthew McHale scored 23 points to earn the MVP award.
It was a cagey opening first quarter, Gortnor Abbey just 11-8 in front, but just as with the opening two finals, it was the second quarter where the gap opened up and it was 34-21 by half-time.
Guiu Julian Guiard (17) and Conor Barrett (14) also played pivitol roles in Gortnor Abbey’s win, while for St Munchins their scoring was headed by Patryk Pejowicz (18), Reece Barry (8) and Liam Price (7).
Gortnor Abbey 64-39 St. Munchins
Top scorers:
Gortnor Abbey - Matthew McHale 23, Guiu Julian Guiard 17, Conor Barrett 14
St. Munchins - Patryk Pejowicz 18, Reece Barry 8, Liam Price 7
