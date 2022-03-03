In Pictures: Fans flock to Limerick Racecourse for Coursing Cup finals

Fans flocked to Limerick Racecouse last weekend to witness pup Berlin Station, trained in Kildare by Mick Murphy give a brilliant display to win the Dublin Coach Irish Cup.
Berlin Station, is a son of Newinn Wonder & Tory Ellie, was as low as 12/1 in the betting for the Irish Cup which itself dates back to 1905.
