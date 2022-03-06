Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Club Notes

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions: Mens 14 Holes Singles Stableford – February 27 – Old Course 1st David Malone (25) 32pts 2nd Gerry Kearney (18) 31pts 3rd Sean O’Sullivan (15) 30pts Cat 1: Gary Scanlon (0) 26pts Cat 2: Sean Malone (6) 29pts Cat 3: Edward Costello (19) 30pts Cat 4: Jack M Kissane (25) 30pts

Fixtures: Sunday March 6 2022 – Mens 18 Holes Team of 4 Waltz – Old Course

Ladies Competitions: Ladies Competition – February 22 – Old Course 1st Elaine Molyneaux (18) 27 Pts 2nd Ruth Fitzgerald (23) 26 Pts

Fixtures: Saturday March 5 2022 – Ladies Spring League Semi Final– Cashen Course Tuesday March 8 2022 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course Senior Men’s Competitions: Fixtures: Thursday March 3 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions: Fixtures: Friday March 4 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Castletroy

Men’s results: February 27, 1st Eoin O'Shea(31) 40 pts gross Eamonn Haugh 27 pts, Cat 1: David O'Driscoll (10) 30 pts 2nd Neal Whelan (9) 30 pts. Cat 2: Ger Callanan (12) 36 pts 2nd Neil Mulcahy (13) 34 pts Cat 3 Tim Coughlan (17) 35 pts 2nd Richard Leahy (13) 34 pts Cat 4: Pat Quinn (19) 35 pts 2nd Michael lynch (22) 35 Cat 5 Tony Larkin (23) 34 pts 2nd Peter Clifford (25)34 pts

Ladies results: 1st Ann Marie Kilroy (23) 27 pts 2nd Margie O'Shea (32) 24 pts sun 27 , 22nd Team of 4 scramble: 1st Ber Murphy, Aisling Conroy, Trina Lenihan, Marion Vaughan 31pts. 2nd Marion Cummins, Rachel Maher, Mary O'Mahoney, Mary Reynolds, 31 pts.

Next weekend we have our captains drive in on Sunday morning, followed by the Tony Hackett memorial mixed foursomes. Names must be entered on list in hallway Thursday at the latest please. This will be followed by music and food and prize giving. We are also entering the final week of the men’s Hurlers bar winter league, its tight at the top so all scores will matter this week for finals day on Saturday March 12.

Charleville

Seniors Golf : Wednesday February 23 1st John Roche, Neilus Madigan and Jim McCourt. 69 pts. 2nd. Anton Noonan, Peter Butler and Pat Gilbourne. 68 pts. C/B 29 players

County Tipperary

Captain’s Drive-in: The Captains Drive-in will now take place in Dundrum House Golf Course next Sunday March 6 at 10 am, following a cancelation a few weeks ago due to appalling weather conditions. This is a very special day for our Captains Brian Slattery and Niamh Chadwick; both are excellent golfers with a real commitment to County Tipperary Golf & Country Club, we wish them both the very best for their year as captain.

Our Junior Captains Ellen Butler and Niall Tobin are wonderful young golfers, and take over with an unprecedented number of junior members in the club. We are very confident they are well up to the task and we wish them a wonderful year ahead. To our President Kathleen O’Neill we wish the very best in 2nd year as President. Kathleen is a long standing member and has made an enormous contribution to our club.

The Captains Drive-in will be followed by a mixed scramble; a wonderful day is assured which will commence with a Tea / Coffee or Mulled Wine reception in the Venue, sponsored by Jeff Leo Deansgrove Restaurant. Please put your name on the time sheet or ring the Golf Shop as soon as possible or before 6 pm on Friday March 4th. We look forward to a great year in Dundrum with all the various competitions on offer.

Ladies Golf: The Spring League extended due to course closure. Huge thanks to our golf team for daily update on the course much appreciated by the members.

Table Quiz: Our Table Quiz will take place in the Venue on Friday March 25. It is over two years since our last Table Quiz. It’s time to get your research done folks for this a very competitive night with great fun assured. The Gym is now up and running at Dundrum House so do check out the special offer for golf members.

Mens Golf: The Spring League is up and running with all the rules posted on the notice board. It is important that everyone play their four rounds and not letdown their team. We wish everyone very best of luck. The most recent 13-hole winners were; in 1st place Gerry Maher (14) 29pts (B/6), in 2nd place P J Kelly (16) 29pts; in 3rd place John O’Donoghue (17) 28pts (B/3). The Annual Winter Classic is an open Competition. Teams of three any combination (Ladies or Gents) 2 scores to count on every hole, €8 for members, Visitors €20 midweek, €25 at weekend. Top 15 Teams to qualify - 3 TEAMS EVERY MONTH

Newcastle West

LIFE MEMBERSHIP: On Friday last, the O’ Riordan family and friends gathered at Newcastle West Golf Club to witness the bestowing of Honorary Life Membership on Mike. This is the highest accolade that the club can grant to one of its members and it’s an honour that is not awarded lightly. The wording on the scroll reads as follows: The honour of Life Membership is hereby bestowed upon Michael O' Riordan in recognition and sincere appreciation of his outstanding dedication and commitment to Newcastle West Golf Club. In his acceptance speech, Mike spoke about the history of the club – now in its 84th year. He also spoke about the commitment of the people who had gone before, the fortitude of the founding members and the progressive thinking that allowed the club to grow from a nine-hole course in Killeline to a splendid eighteen-hole course at Rathgonan. Mike’s father, Owen, was also fondly remembered on the night for his generosity and support in bygone days. Mike, who was a very popular recipient of this award, continues to carry the torch for his father and the founding members in ensuring that Newcastle West Golf Club continues to go from strength to strength.

Tipperary

Results: Sunday February 27 Winner : Paula Hickey (19) - 29pts Runner Up : Joanne Collins (17) - 28 pts 3rd : Olive Mulvihill (27) - 26 pts

Updates: Wedneday Feb 2 Club Day Stableford, Sunday Feb 6 Club Day Stableford. Captains Drive will take Place Fri, March 18 and will be a shotgun start at 12pm. Please arrive on time to register. We also have a new venture starting to include all ages. Pilates classes will commence in the Clubhouse on the following dates and the cost is 10€ per class. No advance booking is required however we do ask that you bring your own exercise mat for the class. Fri 11th March 7-8pm Mon 14th March 7-8pm Fri 25th March 7-8pm Fri 1st April 7-8pm Round 1 of the Spring League closed today. Round 2, 3 and 4 are now open to be played, but not on Wednesdays. Our Coronation Foursomes Competition start date which was due to begin on the 1st of March has been changed. Now it will run from the 23rd of March to the 24th of April. It is an 18 hole Stableford Competition and you play off of half the combined handicap.

