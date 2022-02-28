Search

28 Feb 2022

Munster Rugby issue injury update, sign a scrum half, and duo return from Ireland camp

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

28 Feb 2022 6:35 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

The Munster squad returned to the High Performance Centre on Monday ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Dragons at Thomond Park (5.15pm). The province confirmed that South African centre Damian de Allende (abdomen) has stepped up his recovery from injury but will not be available for the clash with Dragons.

With no Six Nations action coming up this weekend, Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes have returned from international camp and are training at the HPC, while Aran Hehir has joined the squad as scrum-half cover having impressed with Shannon RFC in the All Ireland League.

Hehir is an Ireland Clubs international who has previously lined out for the Munster U18 Clubs team and came up through the ranks at Shannon and St Clement’s College. Conor Murray, Craig Casey and Ethan Coughlan have been on international duty with Rowan Osborne also unavailable.

There were eight Munster senior and Academy players in action for Ireland and the Ireland U20s over the weekend.

Peter O’Mahony captained Ireland with Tadhg Beirne, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey and Dave Kilcoyne also featuring in their win over Italy in Dublin.

Academy trio Patrick Campbell, Tony Butler and Ethan Coughlan helped the Ireland U20s to a win over their Italian counterparts at Musgrave Park.

There were 10 Munster senior and Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players in All Ireland League action at the weekend.

Four players lined out in the Munster derby between Young Munster and UCC with Eoin O’Connor and Conor Phillips helping the Cookies to a 12-7 victory. Scott Buckley and Alex Kendellen both lined out in the UCC pack.

Jack Crowley was a try-scorer for Cork Constitution in their 31-0 Munster derby victory over a Garryowen side that included Liam Coombes and Mark Donnelly.

Aran Hehir, Jake Flannery and Declan Moore – who is currently on loan at Ulster – helped Shannon to a 25-18 victory over St Mary’s College in Division 1B. Moore was a try-scorer with Flannery kicking two conversions and two penalties.

On the injury front, Roman Salanoa (ankle) does not currently require any surgical intervention and will rehabilitate with the medical department.

Matt Gallagher suffered a low-grade calf strain and his availability for this week will be determined in the coming days.

Jack Daly suffered an ankle injury in training last week and will begin rehabilitation with the medical department.

Continuing to rehab: Roman Salanoa (ankle), RG Snyman (knee), Damian de Allende (abdomen), Jason Jenkins (abdomen), Liam O’Connor (knee), Thomas Ahern (thigh), Keith Earls (thigh), Jack Daly (ankle).

