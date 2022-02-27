Limerick-based boxer Paddy Donovan makes it 8-0 with impressive win on Sky Sports

Paddy Donovan, left, and Miroslav Serban during the weigh-in before their welterweight bout at SEC in Glasgow
LIMERICK-BASED professional fighter Paddy Donovan improved his record to 8-0 with a comprehensive victory over Czech fighter Miroslav Serban in Glasgow on Saturday night.
Twenty three-year-old Donovan dominated the fight, which was shown live on Sky Sports, scoring a sixth round stoppage against his outclassed opponent at the OVO Hydro.
The referee stopped the fight in that sixth and final round due to an injury to Serban's left ear. The Czech fighter came into the contest with a record of 13-8.
Exciting prospect Donovan is trained by Limerick's former world champion Andy Lee.
Donovan's bout was on the undercard of the dramatic bout where Josh Taylor kept his undisputed light-welterweight championship despite being knocked down by Jack Catterall.
Welterweight Paddy Donovan bagged his seventh successive victory as a professional in devastating fashion in Belfast last August when stopping his Argentine opponent Jose Luis Castillo in the opening round with a terrific body shot.
Southpaw Donovan boxed in his amateur days out of Limerick's Our Lady of Lourdes St Saviours boxing club.
Donovan, nicknamed the 'Real Deal', is a 13-time Irish national amateur champion.
!— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 26, 2022
Paddy Donovan moves to 8-0 with a win over Miroslav Serban!
@boxxer | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/DTl7dgysa9
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.