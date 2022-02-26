Three Limerick wins on dramatic day of Energia All-Ireland League action

THERE were three Limerick wins on a dramatic day of action in the Energia All-Ireland League on Saturday.

In Division 1A, resilient Young Munster maintained their push for a top four play-off spot with a hard fought 12-7 victory over a resolute UCC side at Tom Clifford Park.

The victory brought an end to Munsters' three-game losing run in the AIL. However, Munsters' remain fifth in the Division 1A table, six points off fourth-placed Cork Con, with now just four series of regular season games to go.

Also in the top flight, Garryowen's slim hopes of securing a top four finish are all but over after the Light Blues shipped a heavy 31-0 defeat at the hands of Cork Constitution at Temple Hill.

It was the Dooradoyle side's ninth defeat in their last 10 league fixtures. Garryowen sit seventh in the table 18 points off the play-off positions.

Meanwhile, in Division 1B, Shannon made it three wins in their last four league fixtures when easing past St Mary's College 25-18 at Templeville Road.

The Parish side had fought back from trailing by 15 points in the opening half to claim the four precious points on offer. The result sees Shannon sit in fourth place in the 1B table, a point clear of fifth-placed St Mary's.

In Division 2A, sixth-placed Old Crescent suffered a 29-12 defeat at the hands of Dolphin at Musgrave Park.

However, UL-Bohemian had better luck in 2A after recording a gritty 17-14 victory over Buccaneers at UL. It was the eighth-placed Red, Red Robins sixth win of the regular season.

In Division 2C, Bruff took a losing bonus point in their 31-24 defeat to City of Derry at Judge's Road.

Young Munster had to defend stoutly in the second half before securing their hard fought five-point success over UCC.

Munsters' got off to the best possible start on a windy afternoon when scoring two tries in the opening 20 minutes to race

The home side had five-pointers from Adam Maher and Alan Kennedy. Evan Cusack converted one of the tries.

UCC began the second half backed by a strong wind. The students managed a converted try, scored by Cian Bohane and converted by Billy Kiernan, to leave just five points between the sides at 12-7.

However, Munsters' defence held strong and disciplined for the remainder of the contest to seal a vital victory.

Next up for the Limerick side is a crucial home date with Lansdowne at Clifford Park on Saturday next at Greenfields.

Meanwhile, Garryowen's derby win over Young Munster at Dooradoyle on January 22 remains the Light Blues only AIL success since the end of October following their heavy defeat to Cork Con at Temple Hill.

Top four-chasing Cork Con led 24-0 at half-time, after scoring tries through JJ O'Neill, Aidan Moynihan and Greg Higgins. Moynihan also added three conversions and a penalty with the boot.

A Jack Crowley try on 67 minutes, converted by Moynihan, proved the only score of the second period as Con' secured a precious bonus point.

Garryowen return to action on Saturday next with a home date against Ballynahinch at Dooradoyle.

Shannon will take huge confidence from the gritty nature of their away win over St Mary's in Division 1B. Going into the contest, Mary's sat in third place in the table, while the Limerick side sat in fifth spot.

Visitors Shannon had trailed 10-18 at half-time. After falling 15 points in arrears at 3-18, Shannon struck for a crucial try before half-time from Munster hooker Declan Moore which brought them right back into the contest.

Jake Flannery duly added the extras to go with his earlier penalty to leave eight points between the sides at the interval, 10-18.

Shannon began the second half brightly and a Kelvin Brown try on 45 minutes, was converted by Flannery to leave a point between the sides at 18-17.

Shannon then took the lead in the 67th minute when Flannery converted a penalty goal for 20-18.

The visitors then wrapped up the win late on when, following a Jack O’Donnell chip ahead, Killian Dineen showed terrific pace to touch down in the corner for a seven-point success, 25-18.

Shannon make a trip to Dublin to take on seventh-placed Old Belvedere at Ollie Campbell Park on Saturday next.

In Division 2A, Old Crescent came away from Cork empty-handed after suffering a 17-point defeat at the hands of Dolphin at Musgrave Park.

Dolphin scored three tries inside the opening half an hour, two of which were converted for a sizeable 19-0 advantage.

To their credit, Crescent hit back before the break and a try from Jordan Higgins, converted by Ronan McKenna, reduced the Cork side's advantage to 12 points at half-time, 19-7.

Dolphin then moved further ahead with a penalty goal, before Crescent gave themselves a glimmer of hope just before the hour mark when Jordan Higgins grabbed his second try of the game for 22-12.

However, Dolphin ended the Limerick side's hopes of taking anything from the game when striking for the bonus point try, sealing a 29-12 success.

Also in Division 2A, UL-Bohemian will be buoyed by the gritty nature of their hard fought three-point win over Buccaneers.

The sides were tied 7-7 at the end of the opening half at ULs North Campus.

Visitors Buccaneers moved into a 14-7 lead with a converted try early in the second half. However, UL-Bohs' hit back with 10 unanswered points, keeping their opponents scoreless, to secure a narrow victory.

UL-Bohs' second try of the game had the home side two points in arrears, 12-14, at the start of the final quarter.

A Conor Botha try then proved the crucial score in the contest at Tommy O'Donnell's side claimed a narrow win.

In Division 2C, Bruff scored three tries in their seven-point loss to City of Derry at Judge's Road.

Bruff led the game 17-10 at half-time. The South Limerick side scored two tries in the opening half from Andrew O'Byrne and Kieran Bennett. Paul Collins added two conversions and a penalty in that opening 40 minutes.

Two converted tries from the home side saw City of Derry build a significant 24-17 lead. However, the Limerick side drew level at 24-24 when Jack O'Grady struck for Bruff's third try, with Collins adding the conversion.

However, the see-saw nature of the scoring continued when a further converted try for the Ulster side saw them claim their match-winning lead at 24-17.