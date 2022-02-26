Andy Lee's rising boxing star Paddy Donovan faces key Glasgow bout tonight

Paddy Donovan, left, and Miroslav Serban during the weigh-in before their welterweight bout in Glasgow tonight
HIGHLY-RATED Limerick-based boxer Paddy Donovan is chasing the eighth win of his professional career when taking on Serbian fighter Miroslav Serban in Glasgow this Saturday evening.
Twenty three-year-old Donovan, who is having his first fight since last summer, is trained by Limerick man and former world champion, Andy Lee.
Tonight's fight takes place in the Hydro Arena in Glasgow and is on the undercard of the much-anticipated showdown between Scottish undisputed light-welterweight world champion Josh Taylor and undefeated WBO number one contender Jack Catterall.
Welterweight Paddy Donovan bagged his seventh successive victory as a professional in devastating fashion in Belfast last August when stopping his Argentine opponent Jose Luis Castillo in the opening round with a terrific body shot.
Donovan's fight will be broadcast on Top Ranks youtube channel while Sky Sports Facebook page will also air the action.
Southpaw Donovan boxed in his amateur days out of Limerick's Our Lady of Lourdes St Saviours boxing club.
Donovan, nicknamed the 'Real Deal', is a 13-time Irish national amateur champion.
