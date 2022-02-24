New dates for Limerick sides' Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cup fixtures

Action from Crescent College Comprehensive's Munster Schools Senior Cup fixture with PBC, of Cork, on Thomond Park's back pitch last month Pic: Adrian Butler
NEW fixtures have been confirmed for three fixtures in the Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cup.
The original fixtures were postponed last week due to the adverse weather conditions.
Crescent College Comprehensive's Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final showdown with Bandon Grammar School will now take place on Wednesday next, March 2 at Old Crescent RFCs grounds, Takumi Park, Rosbrien, at 2.30pm.
The winners of this semi-final will face PBC, of Cork, in this season's Munster Schools Senior Cup final.
Meanwhile, three Limerick schools are in Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-final action next week.
On Monday next, February 28, Crescent College Comprehensive will take on Rockwell College at Tom Clifford Park at 2.30pm.
On the following day, Tuesday, March 1, Castletroy College and St Munchin’s College meet in their rescheduled Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-final at Clanwilliam Park, Tipperary Town, at 1.30pm.
