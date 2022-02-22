Limerick jockeys visit the winners' enclosure

Elzaam Blue and Ballingarry jockey Billy Lee (far side) pips Jaafel to win for trainer Darren Bunyan at Dundalk on Wednesday Picture: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
BALLINGARRY jockey Billy Lee added to the previous week’s Friday night double at Dundalk with another winner on the all-weather on Wednesday afternoon last.
Lee teamed up with Curragh trainer Darren Bunyan to land the eight-furlong maiden with the Siobhan Ní Cheallaigh-owned Elzaam Blue. A well-fancied 5/1 chance on his debut, the four-year-old, which cost 800 guineas at a breeze-up sale in England in 2020, got on top late on to win by a head from the Denis Hogan-trained 13/8 favourite Jaafel.
Limerick jockey Lee said of the winner, “Chris Hayes said that he works nicely and goes well and that I probably should come up and ride him. Fair play to him! He was very green early on; he didn't know what it was all about really. He only got it turning in and I just started picking them off. I said I was going to be a lovely second and he’s really taken off in the last furlong and picked up well.”
Shannon trainer Michael McDonagh landed a deserved success with Krabat which ran out a taking winner of the beginners’ chase at Clonmel on Thursday.
Ridden by Oola jockey Cathal Landers, the 11/4 joint-favourite eased clear between the final two fences to beat the Gavin Cromwell-trained Duchess Ravenwaves by all of 11 lengths with Willie Mullins’ Cavallino, the other market leader, only a moderate fifth.
Landers said of the seven-year-old, a narrow runner-up at both Punchestown and Naas last month, “It was straightforward enough and off his mark in a handicap the last day, he had a good chance in this. His experience stood to him and he handled the ground better than most. He is a big galloping horse.”
Other Racing News:
The Joseph O'Brien-trained Fakir D'Oudairies became the latest Irish raider to claim big-race honours in Britain as he landed the Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase under Clane jockey Mark Walsh on Saturday.
There has not been an Irish-trained winner of the race since Sound Man took the honours for Edward O'Grady in 1996, but Fakir D'Oudairies ended the 26-year wait in no uncertain terms.
A strong 9/4 favourite, the JP McManus-owned seven-year-old took control after the final fences and scored by a length and three-quarters from 25/1 chance Two For Gold at the line. Walsh dedicated his victory to his uncle Michael, who died during the week, and said, “Michael was a great man and racing fan. He would have loved to see this. He was always supportive and this is for him.”
Upcoming Fixtures:
Navan – Tuesday, February 22 (First Race 1.10pm)
Punchestown – Wednesday, February 23 (First Race 1pm)
Thurles – Thursday, February 24 (First Race 1.55pm)
Dundalk – Friday, February 25 (First Race 4pm)
Fairyhouse – Saturday, February 26 (First Race 2pm)
Naas – Sunday, February 27 (First Race 2.30pm)
Social Democrats councillor Elisa O’Donovan sought to introduce a car ban on Springfield Drive, adjacent to St Gabriel’s School in Dooradoyle | Picture: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.