20 Feb 2022

Limerick lose out to Louth's late flurry of scores in Allianz Football League

Limerick's Brian Donovan gathers possession in their Division 3 Allianz Football League fixture with Louth at UL North Campus on Sunday Pic: Keith Wiseman

John Redington at UL North Campus

20 Feb 2022 7:16 PM

sport@limerickleader.ie

“WE put ourselves in a good position but we just didn't finish it off,” was manager Billy Lee's reaction as Limerick were toppled on Sunday from their perch at the top of the Allianz Football League's Division Three.

In a game starting half an hour late after being rearranged at short notice from the sodden TUS Gaelic Grounds to the University of Limerick's North Campus, seven unanswered points in the closing 15 minutes delivered Louth's first NFL win victory of the season on a 1-14 to 1-12 scoreline.

The result ended Limerick's two-game winning start in Division 3.

Piling on the pressure right from the throw-in of game dominated by a gale and by intense bursts of hail, Limerick looked to have their third win out of three sewn up when the moved into a seven point lead despite trailing for most of the first half. But the game turned on its head as the subs piled in and a savage burst of hail descended to pin Limerick back into their own half for the remainder of a topsy-turvy game.

The Wee County got the perfect start when the outstanding Conor Grimes bullocked his way through the Limerick defence and laid off to Liam Jackson for a 2nd minute goal and they kept their margin through most of the first half.

However, coming up to the break, the home team, who had a slight advantage from the gale blowing across the field found the composure to work their way through the high Louth line and four scores without reply sent them into the break leading 0-8 to 1-4.

Limerick's form continued on the restart, striking back after two quick Louth points. When Hugh Bourke raced onto a long Josh Ryan delivery and dribbled past the advancing James Califf to tap to the net and they  then followed up with another three scores to lead by five, they looked home and dry.

However, Louth pulled back two as the subs piled in and took over completely when a savage flurry of hail arrived. Pinning Limerick back into their own half, they forced the frees from Sam Mulroy to draw them closer before Ciarán Downey gave them the lead two minutes into added time.

SCORERS: LOUTH: Sam Mulroy 0-8 (4 frees, 2 '45's), Conor Grimes 0-3, Liam Jackson 1-0, Tommy Durnin, Ciarán Byrne, Ciarán Downey 0-1 each; LIMERICK: Josh Ryan 0-6 (3 frees, 2 marks, 1 '45'), Hugh Bourke 1-1, James Naughton 0-3, Iain Corbett 0-2.

LOUTH: James Califf; Dan Corcoran, Bevan Duffy, Donal McKenry; Craig Lennon, Niall Sharkey, Eoghan Callaghan; Tommy Durnin, Conor Early; Conal McKeever, Sam Mulroy, Ciarán Downey; Liam Jackson, Conor Grimes, Ryan Burns. SUBS: Ciarán Byrne for Craig Lennon (47 minutes), Daire McConnon for Tommy Durnin (50 minutes).

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan; Jim Liston, Seán O'Dea, Mike Donovan; Tony McCarthy, Iain Corbett, Colm McSweeney; Darragh Treacy, Tommy Griffin; Adrian Enright, Brian Donovan, James Naughton; Peter Nash, Josh Ryan, Hugh Bourke. SUBS: Cillian Fahy for Tommy Griffin (46 minutes), Bob Childs for Colm McSweeney (57 minutes), Pádraig de Brún for Adrian Sweeney (57 minutes), Gordon Brown for Tony McCarthy (58 minutes).

REFEREE: David Murnane (Cork)

