Adverse weather forces late change of venue for Limerick's Allianz Football League fixture

LIMERICK'S Allianz Football League fixture with Louth has had a late change of venue this Sunday afternoon.

The Division 3 meeting of Billy Lee's unbeaten Limerick side and Louth had been due to take place at the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 2pm.

However, heavy and persistent rain on Saturday night and throughout Sunday morning forced the game to be switched as the Gaelic Grounds was 'unplayable'.

The Round 3 fixture will now take place at UL's North Campus on Sunday afternoon with the throw-in time of 2.15pm.

This will be the first Allianz Football League meeting between Limerick and Louth since 2015.

Seven years ago the sides met in a final round tie with the loser relegated out of Division Three.

The John Brudair managed Limerick were 2-13 to 2-11 winners in that game and victory for the men in green this Sunday will again go a long way towards ensuring Division Three status and indeed kick-starting talk of promotion upwards.

Billy Lee’s Limerick are riding high as table-toppers with two wins from two outings. They face a Louth side managed by former Tyrone supremo Mickey Harte.

Harte’s Louth were promoted up out of Division Four last season.