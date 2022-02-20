Search

20 Feb 2022

Adverse weather forces late change of venue for Limerick's Allianz Football League fixture

Adverse weather forces late change of venue for Limerick's Allianz Football League fixture

Limerick football manager Billy Lee

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

20 Feb 2022 2:15 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S Allianz Football League fixture with Louth has had a late change of venue this Sunday afternoon.

The Division 3 meeting of Billy Lee's unbeaten Limerick side and Louth had been due to take place at the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 2pm.

However, heavy and persistent rain on Saturday night and throughout Sunday morning forced the game to be switched as the Gaelic Grounds was 'unplayable'.

The Round 3 fixture will now take place at UL's North Campus on Sunday afternoon with the throw-in time of 2.15pm.

This will be the first Allianz Football League meeting between Limerick and Louth since 2015.

Seven years ago the sides met in a final round tie with the loser relegated out of Division Three.

The John Brudair managed Limerick were 2-13 to 2-11 winners in that game and victory for the men in green this Sunday will again go a long way towards ensuring Division Three status and indeed kick-starting talk of promotion upwards.

Billy Lee’s Limerick are riding high as table-toppers with two wins from two outings. They face a Louth side managed by former Tyrone supremo Mickey Harte.

Harte’s Louth were promoted up out of Division Four last season.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media