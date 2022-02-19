Four Limerick wins on dramatic day of All-Ireland League action

THERE were four Limerick wins on a dramatic Saturday of Energia Energy All-Ireland League action.

In Division 1A, Young Munster battled bravely throughout in an eight point reverse, 14-22, at the hands of table toppers Clontarf at Castle Avenue. A late penalty goal for the home side denied Munsters' from taking a losing bonus point from the fixtures.

Munsters' remain in fifth place in the table, five points off the play-off spots with now five series of regular season fixtures to come.

Meanwhile, Garryowen produced one of their best displays of recent months, but ultimately had to make-do with taking a losing bonus point from their 17-18 loss to Terenure College also in 1A at Dooradoyle.

The Light Blues sit in seventh place in the top flight table, now 13 points off the play-off places.

In Division 1B, Shannon made in four wins in six fixtures when scoring a resounding 62-0 victory over Navan RFC on Thomond Park's back pitch.

Shannon's sixth league win of the campaign, secured with a tally of nine tries, sees the Parish side sit in fifth spot in the table, but just two points off third place St Mary's College in the battle to secure a play-off spot.

There was joy on the double for the two Limerick sides competing in Division 2A of the League.

Free-scoring Old Crescent edged past MU Barnhall 34-27 at Takumi Park, thanks to a terrific start to the game.

Old Crescent are up to fifth spot in the Division 2A table, but 9 points behind fourth-placed Ballymena with five round of fixtures to come.

Resilient UL-Bohemian recorded a gritty 21-16 victory away to Rainey Old Boys at Hatrick Park.

UL-Bohs' moved up to seventh spot in the 2A table as a result of their fifth win of the campaign.

Finally, in Division 2C, Bruff edged past Omagh Academicals 17-15 at Kilballyowen Park.

Bruff's third league win of the season sees the South Limerick side in seventh spot in a fiercely competitive Division 2C.

Young Munster, will be frustrated not to take something from their trip to Dublin's Northside in a much improved display from their Bateman Cup final defeat at the hands of Lansdowne at Musgrave Park a week earlier.

Munsters', who had lost their two previous league fixtures prior to kick-off, trailed 7-19 to high flyers Clontarf at Castle Avenue.

The Limerick side had been level with their hosts at the end of the opening quarter, 7-7, thanks to a Jason Kiely try which was converted by Evan Cusack.

To their credit, Munsters' rallied in the third quarter to draw within five points as a Josh Wycherley try, converted by Cusack, reduced the 'Tarf advantage to 19-14.

However, a late 'Tarf penalty ended any hopes Munsters' had of earning a come-from-behind win and deprived the visitors of a losing bonus point.

Meanwhile, in Dooradoyle, Garryowen, who have now lost eight of their last nine AIL fixtures, led Terenure College 17-10 at half-time.

The Garryowen half-time points tally came courtesy of tries from Bryan Fitzgerald and Tommy O'Hora, who also added a penalty, and two conversions from Tony Butler.

However, 'Nure hit the front in the second half with a penalty from Cathal Marsh and decisive try from Levi Vaughan. The Light Blues had failed to add to their points tally in the second period.

In Division 1B, Shannon, who have lost just one of their last six fixtures, thumped basement side Navan at Thomond Park's back pitch.

Shannon, who had the try bonus point in the bag by half time, went on to add five more tries to their tally in the second period.

The home side led their Co Meath visitors 29-0 at half-time with their four tries coming from Killian Dineen, Ronan Coffey, Kelvin Brown and Alex Long. John O'Sullivan added a penalty and three conversions.

Coffey added a second try after the restart while Conor Glynn also helped himself to a brace of five-pointers and Jordan Prenderville also crossed the whitewash. The home side was also awarded a penalty try.

O'Sullivan brought his points tally with the boot to 13, while John Bateman also kicked a conversion.

In Division 2A, Old Crescent laid the foundation for their latest league win after an impressive opening 40 minutes which yielded 31 unanswered points against Barnhall.

Crescent had first half tries from Jack Hogan, Cathal O'Reilly, Tavia Tali'Toia and Val McDermott to secure the bonus point by half-time. Ronan McKenna added four conversions and a penalty goal.

To their credit, MU Barnhall hit back with 19 unanswered points after the restart, including three tries, before a McKenna penalty halted that run of scoring and helped Crescent into a 34-19 lead. However, a late try and penalty rescued a losing bonus point for the visitors as they suffered a seven-point defeat at 34-27.

Also in 2A, UL-Bohemian trailed Rainey Old Boys 7-13 at half-time in their keenly-contested league fixture.

The Red, Red Robins showed admirable resilience in the second half adding 14 points and limiting their hosts to just three points in sealing an impressive five-point victory, 21-16.

In Division 2C, Bruff ended a three-game losing run in the league when edging past Omagh 17-15 at Kilballyowen Park.

Bruff led 7-3 at half-time, with Paul Collins crossing for a crucial first half try for the home side.

After falling behind to an Omagh try to trail 7-8, Bruff regained the lead with a penalty goal, while a second try had the South Limerick side 17-8 to the good. Omagh rescued a losing bonus point with a late converted try.