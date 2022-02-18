Simon Zebo's hat-trick inspires Munster Rugby to bonus point win

WINGER Simon Zebo grabbed a hat-trick of tries as Munster recorded a precious 34-20 bonus point win over Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship at a bitingly cold Thomond Park on Friday night.

The red-hot Zebo helped Munster into a useful 20-10 half-time lead in front of an official attendance 11,791 when scoring the first of his three tries just before the interval.

Zebo, who returned to Munster from France last summer, then added two more tries in the second half, including the crucial bonus point score in the 79th minute to seal a vital Munster for the home side.

Fineen Wycherley had scored Munster's opening try, while out-half Ben Healy added 14 points with the boot.

On a biting cold evening in Limerick, Munster Rugby led 20-10 at half-time.

The home side, with Dace Kilcoyne making his 200th appearance for the province in the pack, raced into a 13-0 lead after the opening 17 minutes.

Fineen Wycherley dotted down for Munster in the 11th minute, while out-half Ben Heay slotted two poenaties and a conversion.

Back came visitors Edinburgh when Ramiro Moyano's slick finished opened the Scottish side's account, with Emiliano Boffelli adding the extras for 13-7.

Resilient Munster, who were backed by a strong wind in the opening half, scored their second try with the match clock in the red at the end of the half.

The home side turned down a kick at goal off a penalty award, opting for a kick to the corner. Munster duly won the line-out and when the ball was shipped left, Simon Zebo scampered over.

Healy's terrific conversion had Munster 10 points to the good at half-time.

A Boffelli penalty early in the second half reduced Munster's lead to seven points at 20-13.

Zebo's second try of the game, converted by Healy, increased Munster's advantage to 14 points, 27-13.

However, when replacement Henry Pyrgos crossed for the Scottish side's second try and Boffelli converted, suddenly there were just seven points between the sides at 27-20.

However, Zebo's dancing feet and clinical finish late on sent the crowd home happy as Munster secured a maximum five-point haul.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (capt), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Alex Kendellen, John Hodnett, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly.

Edinburgh: Henry Immelman; Ramiro Moyano, Mark Bennett (capt), James Lang, Emiliano Boffelli; Blair Kinghorn (vice capt), Ben Vellacott; Boan Venter, Adam McBurney, Lee-Roy Atalifo; Marshall Sykes, Glen Young; Nick Haining, Connor Boyle, Ben Muncaster. Replacements: Dave Cherry, Sam Grahamslaw, Jake Armstrong, Pierce Phillips, Mesulame Kunavula, Henry Pyrgos, Charlie Savala, Chris Dean.