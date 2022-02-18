Five star Treaty United make flying start with clinical win over Wexford FC

FIVE-STAR Treaty United made a flying start to their second season in the SSE Airtricity League First Division when easing past Wexford FC 5-1 at Ferrycarrig Park on Friday night.

New signing Enda Curran helped himself to a brace of goals for Tommy Barrett's side with Callum McNamara, Joel Coustrain, and Joe Gorman also on the mark as Treaty scored their biggest win in senior men's football.

Treaty, who reached the First Division promotion play-offs last season, led the game 2-1 at half-time, thanks to first half goals from Callum McNamara on 17 minutes and Joel Coustrain on 34 minutes.

Treaty opened the scoring with a well worked team goal. Charlie Fleming played a key role when picking up possession on the right. Fleming's cross was nodded on by Joel Coustrain before the ball was met by Callum McNamara at the far post who finished to the net.

Coustrain then doubled the visitors' advantage when striking from a goalmouth scramble following Joe Gorman's free-kick.

Home side Wexford pulled a goal back before the break when Conor Davis netted four minutes before half-time.

Two goals from former Galway striker Curran put Treaty back in the driving seat after the re-start before Joe Gorman completed the scoring for Treaty United in the 64the minute.

Treaty's crucial third goal arrived four minutes into the second half when Lee Devitt was brought down after running through the home defence. Curran showed admirable composure to convert the resultant spot kick.

Curran then made the game safe just before the hour mark when adding his second goal of the game.

The Shannonsiders' final goal arrived after Joe Gorman headed home from Marc Ludden's pin-point free-kick.

Marc Ludden skippered Teary for the league opener in the absence of Jack Lynch. Underage players Fionn Doherty and Josh Quinlivan were named on the substitutes' bench for the game in the South East. Stephen Christopher missed the game through suspension.

Next up for Treaty United is a home fixture against the Martin Russell-managed Athlone Town at the Markets Field on Friday night next, 7.45pm.

WEXFORD FC: Paul Hunt; Paul Cleary, Mitchell Byrne (Adam Wells 34), Lorcan Fitzgerald, Aidan Friel; Conor Crowley (Len O'Sullivan 67), Thomas Considine (Luke Scanlon 67), Harry Groome; Aaron Dobbs, Conor Davis, Dinny Corcoran.

TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady, Charlie Fleming, Sean Guerins, Joe Gorman, Marc Ludden, Joel Coustrain (Dean George 61), Mark Walsh (Matt Keane 72), Callum McNamara (Willie Armshaw 76), Lee Devitt, Conor Melody (Colin Conroy 72), Enda Curran (Kieran Hanlon 76).

REFEREE: Oliver Moran