Munster Rugby side to face Edinburgh named as Dave Kilcoyne reaches milestone

The Munster team has been named for Friday night’s United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh at Thomond Park (7.35pm).

Tickets will be available online up until kick off and the ticket office at Thomond Park will be open from 10am Friday, where card payments only will be accepted.

It will be a special occasion for Dave Kilcoyne as he will become just the 12th Munster player to reach the 200-cap landmark for the province. See full details of his career with Munster and Ireland here.

Kilcoyne is one of four changes to the starting XV that lined out against Glasgow last week as the returning international prop scrums down with Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer in the front row.

The remaining pack is unchanged with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room and captain Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete and Gavin Coombes across the back row.

The backline sees the introduction of Craig Casey, Dan Goggin, and Calvin Nash. Casey returning from international camp to link up with Ben Healy in the half backs as Goggin joins Chris Farrell in midfield.

It’s as you were for Mike Haley at full-back and Simon Zebo on the wing with Nash coming in on the other flank.

Niall Scannell returns from shoulder injury to be named in the replacements.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Alex Kendellen, John Hodnett, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly.